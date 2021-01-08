Vikings' Adam Thielen Donating Alex Trebek Cleats for Pancreatic Cancer Charity

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is auctioning off a pair of custom-made cleats he wore in November to honor Jeopardy host Alex Trebek.

Through the Thielen Foundation, the two-time Pro Bowler is taking bids on the cleats he wore prior to Minnesota's Nov. 16 game against the Chicago Bears.

All proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Trebek announced in March 2019 he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He died Nov. 8, 2020, at the age of 80.

After Jeopardy was revived and sold into syndication in 1984, Trebek hosted more than 8,000 episodes of the game show. He is in the Guinness Book of World Records for the Most Game Show Episodes Hosted by the Same Presenter.

Since NFL rules prohibit players from wearing non-regulation uniforms during games, Thielen was only able to wear the cleats in pregame warm-ups. He caught a touchdown pass in the first quarter of Minnesota's 33-27 loss.