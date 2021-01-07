Report: Alvin Kamara Joins Saints Remotely Ahead of Possible COVID List Return

Icon Sportswire

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has reportedly been able to take part in he practices remotely as he awaits clearance to return from the COVID-19 list.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Kamara has been using "a live video decoder at his home to watch practice and can hear coach Sean Payton" guide him through the plays.

The Saints placed Kamara on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Jan. 1, two days before their regular-season finale against the Carolina Panthers.

Per NFL rules, the coronavirus list is for players who either test positive or are deemed to be a high-risk close contact of someone who tested positive.

The league's health and safety protocols require players and coaches who test positive without symptoms to sit out for at least 10 days and return two negative tests 24 hours apart before they can return.

Anyone deemed to be a high-risk close contact must sit out for five days and pass daily COVID-19 tests from the date of last contact with the individual who tested positive.

Kamara led the NFL with 21 total touchdowns during the regular season. He also finished third with 1,688 yards from scrimmage. The 25-year-old led the Saints with 187 carries, 107 targets, 83 receptions and 756 yards.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

New Orleans will host the Bears in the NFC Wild Card round at 4:40 p.m. ET on Sunday.