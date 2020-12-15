Heat's Duncan Robinson Donates 10,000 Meals to People in South Florida

Romain Maurice

Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson is doing his part to give back this holiday season.

Per TMZ Sports, the 26-year-old partnered up with A-Sha Foods to donate 10,000 meals to families in the South Florida area in need.

TMZ noted that Robinson delivered the meals and helped to serve people in the Pembroke Park, Florida, area on Saturday.

A-Sha has been producing ramen noodles dating back to 1977 when they were first made at a ramen noodle factory in Taiwan. It came to the United States in 2011 and has grown into a worldwide brand.

Robinson is preparing for his third season with the Heat. He joined the organization as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and appeared in 15 games as a rookie.

Last season was a breakout year for Robinson. The University of Michigan alum averaged 13.5 points per game on 44.6 percent three-point shooting to help the Heat reach the NBA Finals.