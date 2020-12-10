    Schefter: Dak Prescott Has 'Enormous Amount of Leverage' on Cowboys

    Adam WellsDecember 10, 2020

    Even coming off a significant injury, Dak Prescott is in a prime position to cash in this offseason if the Dallas Cowboys let him test the open market. 

    ESPN's Adam Schefter noted on Thursday's episode of Get Up that Prescott has an "enormous amount of leverage" in contract talks because of the number of teams that could look for an upgrade at quarterback this offseason (starts at 1:25 mark):

    Prescott is eligible for free agency this offseason after signing a one-year franchise tender in June. The Cowboys can use the franchise tag on their star quarterback for the second straight year, but ESPN's Todd Archer noted that will cost the team $37.7 million. 

    Over the Cap estimates next year's salary cap will be set at $176 million, down from $198.2 million in 2020.

    Dallas is projected to have $28.5 million in cap room, but that figure doesn't include a potential Prescott tag or extension. This season has shown the roster as presently constructed has serious issues on both sides of the ball. 

    Ezekiel Elliott's six-year, $90 million extension doesn't kick in until 2021. He's averaging a career-low 3.9 yards per attempt through 12 games this season. The defense ranks last in the league with 32.8 points allowed per game. 

    Prescott's season came to an end in Week 5 when he suffered a right ankle compound fracture and dislocation against the New York Giants. The two-time Pro Bowler was leading the league in completions (137), attempts (201) and passing yards (1,690) through four games. 

    Based on the level he was playing at prior to the injury, Prescott figures to be an attractive free agent for teams looking for help at quarterback. 

