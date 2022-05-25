Early Predictions for Most Surprising NFL Veteran Cuts of 2022 Offseason

0 of 8

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

As roster battles heat up with organized team activities underway across the NFL, veterans will start to sweat as they face in-house competition for starting jobs and roster spots.

A majority of teams have close to 90 players on the roster, but as we know, clubs must narrow it down to 53 before the regular season. Among the cuts, we'll probably see some surprises that put quality veterans on the open market.

Front offices make shocking cuts for a variety of reasons, though there are often financial implications involved. If a cheaper backup can provide 75 percent of what a starter produces on a bloated salary, teams will release the latter and take the cap savings on a costly contract, especially if those savings are substantial.

In some situations, clubs may shop a player and strike out on finding a trade partner or a reasonable offer. In others, a coaching staff may believe it's time to move on from an underperforming veteran who's taking snaps from a younger player with upside.

With those scenarios in mind, we'll predict this offseason's most surprising cuts. We didn't include foreseeable moves such as the San Francisco 49ers releasing Dee Ford after general manager John Lynch voiced his doubts about the edge-rusher's future with the team.

Let's take a look at eight cuts that seem less predictable but still realistic.