10 NHL Teams That Need to Make a Bold Trade in the Offseason

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

As the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs progress, the teams eliminated from the opening round will begin laying the groundwork for their offseason plans. Meanwhile, clubs that failed to qualify for the postseason are well into their preparations for the draft on July 7 and 8, the start of free agency on July 13 and the eventual resumption of activity in the trade market.

The salary cap will increase by only $1 million to $82.5 million for 2022-23. That could force cap-strapped teams into making cost-cutting trades while those with salary-cap space could hit the market seeking to bolster their rosters for next season.

Rebuilding teams, such as the Arizona Coyotes, could consider shipping out a key asset as they load up on draft picks and prospects for their long-term future. Meanwhile, a team that was eliminated from the that were eliminated from the first round, like the Minnesota Wild, could shop around for a deal that can keep them in the playoff hunt next season.

Here's our take on 10 NHL teams that should consider making a bold trade this summer. As always, you can express your opinions in the comments section below.