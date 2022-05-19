NHL Playoffs 2022: Odds, Hot Takes, Top Storylines for May 19 Schedule

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The Florida Panthers can't afford to go down two games to the two-time reigning Stanley Cup champion.

Florida fell in Game 1 of its second-round series to the Tampa Bay Lightning, and it needs a better performance to get something out of its first two home games.

The Lightning once again flashed their championship-winning experience in Game 1, and they flexed their muscle most on the power play.

The Colorado Avalanche did defend their home ice on Tuesday and they should be in good shape to beat the St. Louis Blues for the second straight game.

St. Louis gave its best shot to Colorado in Game 1 and still came up short in an overtime loss.

Colorado has all the confidence and momentum on its side, and that should still be the case after Thursday's Game 2.

Thursday NHL Playoff Schedule

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook



Tampa Bay (+140; bet $100 to win $140) at Florida (-160; bet $160 to win $100) (7 p.m. ET, TNT)

St. Louis (+200) at Colorado (-245) (9:30 p.m. ET. TNT)

Florida Gains Edge In Series With Tampa Bay

The Florida Panthers threw the first punch in their Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Florida even had a 1-0 lead after the first period thanks to Anthony Duclair's goal, but it could not follow through on that advantage.

Tampa Bay leveled the contest through a Corey Perry power-play goal in the second period and then bagged three goals in the third period.

Florida needs a similar start in Game 2 and then a more complete performance in the next 40 minutes to put the Lightning under pressure.

The Presidents' Trophy winner needs to focus on improving its special teams play. Florida conceded three times on the power play.

The even strength goals are level after one game, but if Florida keeps giving up power-play goals, the series could be over early.

Tampa Bay produced the three man-advantage goals without Brayden Point, who is set to miss his second straight game with a lower-body injury.

That is a scary thought for the Panthers, but the one way to solve that is to be less reckless on the ice and commit fewer penalties.

Florida put 34 shots on net in Game 1. Aleksander Barkov, Jonathan Huberdeau and Claude Giroux combined for 11 of those attempts.

The Panthers need a similar level of production out of their star players to match the Lightning's even-strength output once again.

As long as Florida players stay out of the penalty box, it could play level hockey and send the series back to Tampa level at one game apiece.

Colorado Continues To Roll

Colorado survived what might be its biggest test on home ice in its series with St. Louis in Game 1.

The Avalanche won their fifth straight game of the postseason in overtime on Tuesday night.

St. Louis struck first, and then it scored the lone goal of the third period to force the extra period.

But the Blues were unable to cash in on the momentum gained by Jordan Kyrou's third-period tally. Josh Manson ended up scoring the game-winning goal for the Avs.

Colorado outshot St. Louis, 54-25, and that number may give us an indication of what to expect in Game 2.

Jordan Binnington likely is not making 51 saves again. He was fantastic in Game 1 when the Blues needed him to be, but the Avs should make adjustments on the offensive end.

Nathan MacKinnon led the Avs with eight shots in Game 1. It would surprise no one if he bagged multiple goals in Game 2 because of his offensive output.

Eight other Colorado players totaled four or more shots in the opener. Colorado could dominate the series if those numbers remain where they are.

St. Louis needs its defense to limit the scoring opportunities to take some pressure off Binnington, but it may not be able to achieve that if Colorado's attacking depth shines through, like it did in Game 1.

Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.