NHL Playoffs 2022: Odds, Hot Takes, Top Storylines for May 17 Schedule

2 of 3

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Panthers have finally made it past the first round of the postseason again. They had lost seven consecutive playoff series and hadn't advanced to the second round since 1996, until they outlasted the Caps last week.

Washington gave Florida a tough battle, especially early in the series. Now, things aren't going to get any easier for the Panthers, who will have to face the Lightning, a team renowned for thriving at this time of year.

It's also the second straight year the in-state rivals will meet in the postseason. In 2021, Tampa Bay won a six-game series over Florida in the first round to begin its path to the Stanley Cup.

This year, the Panthers are a much better team, as they proved by winning the Presidents' Trophy for the first time in franchise history and ending their run of postseason woes.

However, the Lightning not only know what it takes to get past the first round but also the way to a championship.

"We saw them a lot last year and whenever we play them it's obviously a tough test," Tampa Bay forward Ross Colton said of Florida, per NHL.com's Tom Gulitti. "Watching them against the Capitals, that series could have went either way. We kind of know what to expect from them. It's probably going to be a grind."

This series could also go either way and may go six or seven games. But expect the Lightning to jump out to a 1-0 lead, even though they'll be on the road Tuesday night.

Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy didn't have the best numbers in the first round (.897 save percentage, 3.04 goals against average), but that was uncharacteristic of him.

Florida got off to a slow start versus Washington, falling behind 2-1, so it may need some time to feel out the Lightning, too.

So, don't be surprised if Tampa Bay gets off to a hot start and takes the early advantage against Florida.