MLB’s Top Candidates for Positive and Negative Regression at Quarter Mark

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

With the Major League Baseball regular season nearly six weeks old, there are a few statistical anomalies that appear to be unsustainable.

Justin Verlander and Michael Wacha cannot possibly maintain their historically great marks in batting average against and baserunners stranded, right? Just like Marcus Semien can't possibly go straight from a 45-home run season to a great big doughnut in that category?

Regression to the mean is coming.

Using a variety of metrics like BABIP, xFIP and SIERA to compare a player's production to both the current league averages and his previous career marks, we've pinpointed eight players who appear destined to get either substantially better or worse over the rest of the season—two pitchers and two batters in each direction. We'll oscillate between expected positive and negative regression.

To wrap things up, we'll also highlight the one team most likely to start trending in each direction.

Unless otherwise noted, statistics are current through the start of play on Monday, May 16.