MLB Report Card Grades for All 30 Teams Early in 2022

Texas Rangers: C-

Here's your random fun fact for the day: Before Wednesday's 8-2 loss to the Royals, the Rangers were one of just three teams (along with the Yankees and Dodgers) who had yet to lose a game by six or more runs. Two of those three teams are borderline locks for the postseason and the other is likely headed for a sub-.500 season, as was expected five weeks ago. However, Texas has been competitive on a nightly basis.

In other words, if Marcus Semien (.165 BA, 0 HR) ever decides to start hitting the ball in 2022, the Rangers could mess around and go on a tear.

Toronto Blue Jays: D

If the season ended today, Toronto would be in the playoffs as the AL's No. 6 seed. That's better than missing the postseason, of course, but it's a far cry from what was expected from one of the top preseason candidates to win the World Series.

A big part of the problem is that the rotation has been extremely hit-or-miss. Kevin Gausman and Alek Manoah have been great, but Jose Berrios, Yusei Kikuchi and Hyun Jin Ryu have been major disappointments. (At least Ryu's poor start can be attributed to a forearm injury.) Toronto has allowed at least six runs in 10 games, losing nine of them.

The Blue Jays still might be World Series good, but they had better stop getting shelled every third game.

Washington Nationals: D

We expected a down year in the nation's capital, but not this down.

The Nats' bats have been respectable, most notably those of Josh Bell, Yadiel Hernandez and Juan Soto. During a recent nine-game West Coast road trip, they batted .328 as a team and averaged 6.4 runs. But they still went just 4-5 on that trip and are sitting at 11-21 overall thanks to some atrocious pitching.

Josiah Gray (3.45 ERA) and Erick Fedde (3.90 ERA) have been OK, but $23.4 million for Patrick Corbin's 6.06 ERA, $35 million for Stephen Strasburg to not yet pitch this season and $15 million to Max Scherzer to pitch for the Mets sure is a lot of wasted funds. $12 million for Nelson Cruz to bat .174 isn't exactly what they had in mind either.

