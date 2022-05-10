7 Trades That Should Happen Before the 2022 NFL Season

3 of 7

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams receive: RB Saquon Barkley

New York Giants receive: RB Darrell Henderson Jr., Los Angeles' 2023 third-round pick

The New York Giants are heading into a new era with head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen.

One major holdover from the previous regime is Saquon Barkley, the polarizing running back who took the league by storm early in his career but has been hurt and ineffective for the past two seasons.

While Schoen said in March that he hadn't been actively attempting to trade Barkley, he would be receptive to offers for the running back.

Barkley is preparing to enter the final year of his rookie deal after the Giants picked up his $7.2 million fifth-year option. It would be a relatively high cost to absorb after Barkley rushed for just 627 yards and two touchdowns on 181 totes in 15 games over the past two seasons, but the upside is undeniable.

The Penn State product amassed 2,310 yards and 17 scores on the ground while adding 1,159 yards and six touchdowns through the air during his first two seasons. The No. 2 overall pick in 2018 is still just 25 years old and could return to form in the right situation.

The Los Angeles Rams could represent that ideal fit. The reigning Super Bowl champions helped rehabilitate the career of another former Big Blue star in Odell Beckham Jr. last year and could get a similar surge in production out of Barkley.

L.A. already has one of the NFL's more exciting young backs in Cam Akers, but the 22-year-old has only played in 14 of a possible 33 games to start his career. And while Akers remarkably took just under six months to recover from a torn Achilles, he was unsurprisingly rusty in four playoff games, averaging 2.6 YPC on 67 carries.

Darrell Henderson Jr. is also on the roster, although he is heading into the final year of his rookie deal and could be packaged up to help the G-Men replace Barkley.

A one-two punch of Akers and Barkley would immediately give the Rams one of the league's most intriguing backfields. The two versatile and powerful backs would keep each fresh while also opening up the playbook for head coach Sean McVay to show off his creativity.

With Barkley's time with the Giants potentially coming to an end one way or another, the G-Men would be wise to recoup some value in the form of a late Day 2 draft pick while also getting an effective back in Henderson as part of their return.