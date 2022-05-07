Surprise NFL Free Agents Who Could Go Unsigned Heading into Training Camps

0 of 8

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

We're at an interesting point in the 2022 NFL offseason when a second flurry of free-agent signings could transpire. Teams have needs that weren't filled during the draft, and several quality free agents remain unsigned.

Plus, players signed now—after 4 p.m. ET on the Monday after the draft—won't count against next year's compensatory formula. It's a big reason the market slowed before the draft and could pick up again.

The New Orleans Saints, for example, waited until Wednesday to sign star safety Tyrann Mathieu and won't risk missing out on a potential compensatory pick for a departed player like Terron Armstead or Marcus Williams.

However, while we're likely to see the market pick back up, several notable veterans could remain on the market all the way into training camp. The following eight players can be key contributors in 2022 but could remain available when camps open thanks to factors like age, health, projected role, positional value and other player-specific reasons.

We'll dive into both the upside these players can provide and the reasons they could still be available in August. Players are listed in alphabetical order.