    Katie Taylor Beats Amanda Serrano Via Split Decision to Keep World Boxing Titles

    Nate Loop@Nate_LoopFeatured ColumnistMay 1, 2022

    New York , United States - 30 April 2022; Katie Taylor celebrates victory after her undisputed world lightweight championship fight with Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden in New York, USA. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
    Stephen McCarthy/Getty Images

    Katie Taylor survived her toughest challenge yet as a professional boxer, retaining her status as the undisputed women's lightweight champion with a split-decision victory over Amanda Serrano on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York.

    The judges scored the bout 97-93, 94-96, 96-93 in favor of Taylor, who remains undefeated.

    The fight was touted as the biggest in women's boxing history, as Serrano and Taylor were the first women to headline a card at Madison Square Garden. Taylor has dominated at lightweight as both a pro and an amateur, while Serrano has won titles in seven different weight classes, most recently at featherweight.

    DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing

    Katie Taylor beat Amanda Serrano by split decision in a Fight of the Year contender 🌟 #TaylorSerrano | @autozone https://t.co/WaWlUUCN8K

    The battle lived up to the hype. Serrano dominated the middle rounds thanks to her power, coming close to scoring a knockdown in the fifth. Taylor was the better fighter in the early and late goings, using her footwork and feints to make Serrano miss and land punches from difficult angles. 

    This is Taylor's sixth win as undisputed lightweight champion. She first unified the belts in August 2020. For Serrano, it's the second loss of her career. Her only other defeat came via decision against Frida Wallberg in 2012.

    RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia

    I just witnessed one of the best fights ever and in my humble opinion Katie pulled it off 👊🏼🥊 #TaylorSerrano

    Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

    Katie Taylor The Greatest! ❤️🇮🇪Absolutely incredible boxing! Take a bow ladies! What a contest! @KatieTaylor @Serranosisters @TheGarden

    After the fight, Serrano complimented Taylor and talked about how important the bout was for their sport.

    DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing

    The respect between @KatieTaylor and @Serranosisters 🙌 #TaylorSerrano https://t.co/VIVQB4hv1v

      


    Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul, promoters for Taylor and Serrano, respectively, both said they would be interested in a rematch, possibly in Taylor's home country of Ireland.

    Brian Campbell @BCampbell

    Eddie Hearn says he wants to run rematch back in Ireland. Jake Paul: "100 percent. [Serrano] is a true champion and we are down for whatever, whenever. We have unfinished business." #TaylorSerrano

    The intensity of the fight and the skill on display certainly warrants a rematch.

    From the start, both fighters were locked in. Taylor's twitchy, in-and-out movement has long confounded her opponents. Serrano did her best to walk her down and cut off the ring. On a few occasions early on, the southpaw Serrano got her front foot inside of Taylor's, but the latter didn't do much to capitalize.

    Taylor was the busier puncher to start, throwing the right hand behind her feints. She connected on a couple of stinging blows in the second round that forced her opponent to reset. Her movement was impressive through the first three rounds or so.

    LukieBoxing @LukieBoxing

    Katie Taylor is outboxing Amanda Serrano. Serrano is looking for too many power shots, and neglecting defense. Taylor is the sharper fighter so far.

    The crowd at Madison Square Garden was ready for this historic meeting. They roared after every big punch, with a large Puerto Rican contingent supporting Serrano and a good portion of the crowd backing Taylor. 

    DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing

    The MSG crowd is so loud the ref can't even hear the bell 🤯 #TaylorSerrano https://t.co/ImphE8qvV6

    The big question for Serrano was whether she could line up her shots on Taylor and if her power would carry to the lightweight ranks (she has spent most of her career below 130 pounds). She needed a couple of rounds to really make an impact, but once she did, it was clear she was the same fighter at this weight.

    The third and fourth rounds saw Serrano find the range on her counterpunches. One of the shots that snuck through managed to open a cut on Taylor's right eye. 

    That steady improvement led to a big fifth round for the challenger. Serrano got Taylor trapped on the ropes and the two furiously traded blows. Eventually, Serrano got the upper hand, tagging Taylor with an overhand right that clearly rocked her. Taylor had to smother Serrano's punches for the latter half of the two-minute frame in order to survive. 

    DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing

    AMANDA SERRANO CATCHES FIRE 😮 #TaylorSerrano https://t.co/1ooevhuTjE

    Serrano remained in control for the sixth round, but she may have emptied the tank going for the knockout in the fifth. Taylor, despite being a bloody mess, was able to steady herself and get back to moving around the ring. She was able to use head movement to get away from Serrano's straightforward attacks, and the eighth saw her dart around the ring and land a couple of good right-handed shots.

    Andreas Hale @AndreasHale

    Katie Taylor just made an adjustment and decided not to stay in that pocket and pick her spots. I have it 5-3 Serrano but these scorecards are going to be a mess.

    After another strong ninth round from Taylor, the 10th saw both combatants go for broke. They used every last bit of energy throwing haymakers at each other, and the noise from the crowd swelled all the way until the final bell.

    DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing

    WHAT A FINISH. WHAT A FIGHT. 🔥🔥🔥 We're going to the scorecards 🔢 #TaylorSerrano https://t.co/imn871S77g

    The judges felt Taylor had done enough in the late rounds to earn a win, but Serrano arguably came within a few punches of winning the bout herself. With both promoters on board for a second meeting between these two, it's possible that the biggest fight in women's boxing could lead to the biggest rematch in the sport's history.

