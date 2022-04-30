2022 NHL Mock Draft: Full Round 1 Projections for Every Team

0 of 4

On Friday night, the Montreal Canadiens notched a 10-2 victory over the Florida Panthers, ending the 2021-22 season on a two-game winning streak. But that didn't change the fact that it was a disappointing year for the Habs, who finished with an NHL-worst record of 22-49-11.

However, that means the Canadiens will have the best odds of securing the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL draft via the draft lottery, which is scheduled for May 10. Although the order will be set at that time, the draft won't take place until July 7 and 8 at Bell Centre in Montreal.

There are a lot of talented prospects in this year's draft class. But Shane Wright, an 18-year-old center who plays for the OHL's Kingston Frontenacs, is expected to be the first player taken, regardless of which team ends up with the top selection.

With the regular season now one game away from being complete, here's a first-round mock draft, with the order set via lottery odds.