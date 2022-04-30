NFL Draft 2023: Top Prospects and 1st-Round Mock Predictions

0 of 4

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Over the first two rounds of the 2022 NFL draft, only one quarterback was selected. And that didn't happen until the No. 20 overall pick, when the Pittsburgh Steelers took Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett.

Things might go a bit differently for the quarterbacks in the 2023 draft. There should be more than one QB who gets taken in the first round, and it wouldn't be surprising if at least one is selected much earlier than Pickett was on Thursday night.

The 2023 NFL draft may be a year away, but the top players in that class have already started to emerge in recent years. It will feature Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who won last year's Heisman Trophy, as well as Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud, who was a Heisman finalist, and plenty of other exciting young players.

So here's an early mock for the first round of the 2023 draft. The order is set by the inverse of DraftKings Sportsbook's odds for each team to win the Super Bowl in the 2022 season.