NFL Draft 2022: Latest Odds, Expert Mocks and Predictions for Round 1

The best way to gauge the temperature of any draft—but particularly one as wide-open as this—is casting a wide net for expert mocks. For this expert roundup, we're digging into the latest mocks from NFL.com's Charles Davis, USA Today's Nate Davis and The Athletic's beat writers.

The Davis drafts feature the same first four selections. The Jacksonville Jaguars grab Georgia edge-rusher Travon Walker at No. 1, with the Detroit Lions staying in state and selecting Michigan edge Aidan Hutchinson at No. 2. Then, it's NC State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu to the Houston Texans at No. 3 and Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner at No. 4.

The Athletic's mock, meanwhile, rather incredibly matches zero of those picks. Hutchinson goes first overall, with Greg Auman explaining, "this feels like more of a sure-thing pick than a gamble." The Lions go with an edge-rusher at No. 2, but this time it's Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux. The Texans go offensive tackle with Alabama's Evan Neal, leaving the Jets to pounce on Ekwonu at No. 4.

At No. 5, all three mocks have the New York Giants adding an offensive tackle. Neal is the pick at USA Today, while The Athletic and NFL.com put Mississippi State's Charles Cross in that spot. Walker is next off the board at The Athletic after a mock trade that has the Philadelphia Eagles trading up with the Carolina Panthers (at the cost of picks 15 and 51) to get him.

Rather than recap all of the picks, we'll fast forward to the quarterbacks, since any time is a good time to talk signal-callers.

The Athletic's mock is the only one featuring three quarterbacks, surprisingly starting with Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder to the Seattle Seahawks at No. 13. The Panthers pick up Pitt's Kenny Pickett at No. 15 (one of the picks added in the mock trade), while the Pittsburgh Steelers pounce on Liberty's Malik Willis at No. 20.

Over at USA Today, it's Willis leading the group as the No. 7 pick to Pittsburgh (in a mock trade with the Giants for No. 20 and the next year's first-round pick). The Titans take Pickett at No. 26. Finally, NFL.com has Willis going to Pittsburgh at No. 20 and Pickett landing in Detroit at No. 32.