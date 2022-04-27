Eagles' Top 2022 NFL Draft TargetsApril 27, 2022
Eagles' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets
The narrative surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles franchise has been shaped by the past two NFL drafts.
Unless you have been living under a rock, you know that the team passed on Justin Jefferson to pick Jalen Reagor in the first round in 2020.
The Eagles followed that up with the selection of quarterback Jalen Hurts, which led to Carson Wentz's departure in one of the many trades made by general manager Howie Roseman.
Roseman's trade work has the Eagles set up to make two first-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft. One of them could be used on a wide receiver.
Philadelphia was aggressive on the trade market last year, and in the draft it landed DeVonta Smith, whose career trajectory is the complete opposite of Reagor's.
The Eagles could make up for the Reagor decision by landing another top-tier wideout in the 2022 draft class.
Philadelphia's second pick in the first round could be used to improve the defensive unit, which would be rare for the team on the opening night of the draft. The Eagles used five of their past six first-round picks on offensive players.
Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
The Alabama-Philadelphia connection is too obvious to ignore.
The Eagles chose DeVonta Smith and Landon Dickerson from the Crimson Tide with their first two picks in 2021, and Jalen Hurts was developed at the SEC school before he transferred to Oklahoma.
Hurts did not work with Williams during his time at Alabama. Williams transferred from Ohio State in 2021. The connection built between the SEC program and the NFC East franchise should mean there is trust there to select Williams.
Williams comes with the biggest red flag of any top-tier wide receiver because he tore his ACL in the College Football Playoff. However, the likely first-round pick is recovering from the injury and should play some type of role in his rookie campaign.
His explosiveness in the passing game is exactly what Philadelphia needs alongside Smith to give Hurts the best passing attack possible.
The Eagles have some decent back-end depth between Quez Watkins, Greg Ward and free-agent signing Zach Pascal, but they lack a dynamic partner for Smith.
Williams could fill that void and finally allow the Eagles to focus on non-wide receivers in the next few drafts.
Drake London, WR, USC
Philadelphia's dream prospect might not be Williams. It could be Drake London.
The USC product's physical ability and size would be perfect in the Philadelphia offense because the team could use a larger wideout alongside the slender Smith.
The Eagles' reality is they would likely have to trade up to land the USC prospect because of the teams interested in him before the 15th overall pick.
Pro Football Focus' Austin Gayle projected London would land with the New York Jets at No. 10, while NBC Sports' Peter King paired him with the Atlanta Falcons at No. 8.
A trade would be required to land London, which is why he could still end up with the Eagles.
Roseman has become a master of draft trades. He already worked one deal with the New Orleans Saints to gain a second first-round pick in 2023.
London will most likely not be there at No. 15, but there should be a never-say-never attitude among the Eagles fanbase because of Roseman's propensity to trade picks.
Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
Philadelphia could go in a handful of directions with the 18th overall pick.
The Eagles may be best suited addressing the secondary given the prospects available. And Michigan safety Daxton Hill could be the perfect pick in their expected situation at No. 18.
There is a chance that the top three cornerbacks are all off the board by that time. Trent McDuffie would be a target if he falls to No. 18.
Hill brings versatility to the field that the Eagles could use on the back end of the defense. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. broke down Hill's skill set in more depth.
"I'm a huge fan of Hill, who played mostly as a slot corner for the Wolverines last season. He could stuff the stat sheet for the Eagles, making tackles at the line of scrimmage and getting his hands on passes as a center fielder," Kiper wrote.
The Eagles lost Rodney McLeod in free agency and they could use a ball hawk, like Hill, to fill that void.
Hill's selection would give the Eagles a young backbone of him and Avonte Maddox to complement Darius Slay.
Philadelphia could attack the defensive line or linebacker at No. 18 as well, but Hill seems like an ideal fit in this spot.