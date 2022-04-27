Eagles' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

The narrative surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles franchise has been shaped by the past two NFL drafts.

Unless you have been living under a rock, you know that the team passed on Justin Jefferson to pick Jalen Reagor in the first round in 2020.

The Eagles followed that up with the selection of quarterback Jalen Hurts, which led to Carson Wentz's departure in one of the many trades made by general manager Howie Roseman.

Roseman's trade work has the Eagles set up to make two first-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft. One of them could be used on a wide receiver.

Philadelphia was aggressive on the trade market last year, and in the draft it landed DeVonta Smith, whose career trajectory is the complete opposite of Reagor's.

The Eagles could make up for the Reagor decision by landing another top-tier wideout in the 2022 draft class.

Philadelphia's second pick in the first round could be used to improve the defensive unit, which would be rare for the team on the opening night of the draft. The Eagles used five of their past six first-round picks on offensive players.