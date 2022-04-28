NFL Draft 2022 Results: Tracking the Full List of Picks and Selections

Two years after COVID-19 forced the NFL draft to be held virtually, the draft is making its long-awaited debut in Las Vegas.

While the 2020 NFL draft was supposed to emanate from Sin City, the pandemic shuffled things around, meaning the 2022 NFL draft is taking place at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders instead.

The first round began Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the second and third rounds Friday at 7 p.m. ET and Rounds 4-7 Saturday at noon ET.

The 2022 NFL draft is airing on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Bleacher Report's draft coverage will start in app at 8 p.m. Thursday night.

Bleacher Report's live trade tracker will be updated with deals throughout the draft, and B/R's live draft grades for all 32 teams can be found here for Day 1 and here for Day 2 as well.