Stanley Cup Playoffs 2022: NHL Bracket, Format and Updated Predictions

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The NHL playoff picture is much clearer than it was a week ago.

The Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars have respective gaps of four and three points to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference wild-card race.

Nashville and Dallas enter the final week of the regular season with a clear objective: earn more points than Vegas, and they will be in the postseason field.

The Los Angeles Kings need to follow that same strategy to keep Vegas off its heels in the race for third place in the Pacific Division.

Los Angeles is the only team in the top three of the NHL's four divisions that has not clinched a playoff berth.

The Eastern Conference playoff field has been set for a while, but the order of the teams is still in question.

The Washington Capitals are one point back of the Pittsburgh Penguins for third place in the Metropolitan Division. The Caps have a game in hand on the Penguins.

Washington might be able to make up the gap in the next week, which would allow it to avoid a first-round matchup with the red-hot Florida Panthers, who should lock up the Presidents' Trophy.