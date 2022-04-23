NFL Draft 2022: Where Malik Willis, Top QBs Are Being Selected in Mocks

2 of 3

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

If two of these experts are right, Kenny Pickett will hear his name among the first announced on Thursday night.

If the other one proves prescient, though, his name won't be called at all in the opening round. Welcome to 2022, folks. This should be a thrill ride.

Reuter has the Detroit Lions snagging Pickett second overall. In Reuter's eyes, Pickett has enough polish to meet Detroit's need for an instant impact but also possesses enough potential for the franchise to value its future. The Lions have Jared Goff around, so they don't have to play Pickett, but they can if Goff gets hurt or underperforms.

Kelly sees Pickett sliding into the six spot and joining the Carolina Panthers.

"The Panthers have painted themselves into a corner at the quarterback position in the past year, but they luck out and get their choice of all the top signal-callers in this class here," Kelly wrote. "Pickett has an established relationship with head coach Matt Rhule, who recruited Pickett to Temple (Pickett eventually decommitted and went to Pitt instead) and should win the starting job from day one."

Fornelli, meanwhile, didn't include Pickett among his three first-round quarterbacks.