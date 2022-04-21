Playing Matchmaker with MLB Free Agents and These Needy Teams

0 of 5

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

With the MLB season in full swing, there's just enough information to get a bead on what certain teams need to reach their full potential.

It could be an extra bat in the lineup, another arm in the rotation, bullpen help or positional depth.

Without overreacting to the small sample size of about a dozen games in 162, you can still get a sense for what a team is missing.

On the other side of that, think about all of the players out there who remain unsigned.

For context, B/R's Joel Reuter covered the free-agency big board after the lockout ended in March. Our colleague Zachary D. Rymer followed up with this list of underrated free agents who were still available.

Now, let's play matchmaker with some remaining free agents and needy teams. Feel free to drop your suggestions as well.