Every NFL Team's Worst Draft Pick of the Past 5 Years

32 of 32

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Draft position: No. 59 pick in 2018

Derrius Guice landed in a spot with an opportunity to start right away, but he tore his ACL in Washington's first preseason game, which sidelined him for his rookie campaign.

Guice suffered a hamstring injury during his recovery but suited up for the club's third preseason game in 2019. He had an underwhelming season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, logging three receptions for 20 yards in addition to 10 carries for 18 yards before suffering a meniscus injury. Washington placed him on injured reserve.

Two months later, Guice returned to action and played four consecutive games, rushing for 129 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 13 win at the Carolina Panthers. After Week 14, Washington placed him on injured reserve again with a sprained MCL. He hasn't taken an NFL snap since.

In August 2020, Guice was arrested on multiple domestic violence charges, including one count of felony strangulation, three counts of assault and battery and one count of destruction of property. Washington released him. In the same month, two women accused Guice of rape and another woman said he took a partially nude photo of her and showed it to his LSU teammates.

In March 2021, a 74-year-old woman accused Guice of sexual harassment. The Tigers banned him indefinitely and wiped his statistics from their record books as part of their response into a report detailing systemic failures in the school's handling of sexual assault and misconduct allegations.

In June, a Virginia judge dropped the assault and battery and destruction of property charges after Guice settled out of court with the woman. The felony had been dropped earlier in 2021. The league suspended him for six games because of the 2020 arrest.

Because of Guice's track record away from the field, he's unlikely to play in the NFL again. LSU's mishandling of the allegations against him potentially made it more difficult for Washington to properly investigate his life off the field, but there were still enough concerns at the time for teams to be wary.

He registered 324 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in five appearances with Washington.

Maurice Moton covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter @MoeMoton.