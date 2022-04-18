Jump on the Bandwagon of These 6 MLB Teams Right Now

0 of 6

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

A 162-game MLB season is an awfully long time to exclusively root for one team going nowhere fast, especially if that franchise has missed the playoffs in five, 10 or even 20 consecutive years. (Please be kind to all the Seattle Mariners fans in your lives.)

If you're a fan in such a situation and you want a "backup" team for 2022, or if you're a brand-new fan of Major League Baseball looking for a favorite team to adopt—first of all, welcome to the party!—we're going to help you pick your bandwagon squad.

There are three basic rules when choosing your bandwagon team:

Cannot be one of the five most recent World Series champions. (Adios, Astros, Braves, Dodgers, Nationals and Red Sox.) Cannot be the evil empire, unless you live in NYC. (Adios, Yankees.) And from the remaining options, the team must be fun to watch and preferably a viable candidate to reach the postseason. (Let's discuss.)

There's also an unspoken rule that your bandwagon team absolutely cannot play in the same division as your primary rooting interest, nor can it be a team that eliminated your primary rooting interest from the postseason at any point in the past decade. However, we cannot exactly account for that for each reader, so you'll have to figure out which of these teams are options to become your secondary club.

We'll be identifying the top bandwagon option from each of the six divisions, so up to five of the six could appeal/apply to you. And we'll even provide you with a crash course on players both past and present worth knowing in case anyone tries to challenge you on your newfound fandom.