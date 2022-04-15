5 Offseason Trade Ideas for Some of the NHL's Worst Teams

0 of 5

Len Redkoles/Getty Images

As the 2021-22 NHL regular season enters the home stretch, the general managers of the clubs already eliminated from playoff contention can turn their focus toward their offseason plans. Those preparations could involve making trades.

For a team beginning a roster rebuild, it might mean shipping out a veteran star for a return that will help them next season and beyond. The Chicago Blackhawks could fall into that category.

Clubs with limited salary-cap space, such as the Philadelphia Flyers, might seek a return that provides a more immediate turnaround in their fortunes. That would mean shipping out an established roster player in a cost-cutting move to free up cap space for other additions.

Here are some offseason trade ideas for some of this season's worst NHL teams. Feel free to express your opinion on this subject in the comments section below.