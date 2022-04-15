Predicting 2022 5th-Year Option Decisions for Former 1st Round NFL Draft Picks

0 of 7

John Munson/Associated Press

With the 2022 NFL draft right around the corner, several teams are busy mulling over what to do with their 2019 first-round pick.

The current structure of rookie contracts leaves teams with a massive decision to make after three seasons. That's when teams have to decide whether to exercise the fifth-year option that comes with the contract of a first-round pick.

Previously, the fifth-year option was even more valuable, as it was a continuation of the rookie pay scale. The 2020 collective bargaining agreement changed that. The fifth-year option is now more in line with veteran pay and can escalate based on playing time and performance.

The result is a more difficult decision than in previous years. The Seattle Seahawks became the first team this offseason to officially exercise the option with newly acquired tight end Noah Fant, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Teams have until May 2 to decide whether they will exercise their 2023 option for the 2019 draft class.

Using Over the Cap's projections for the value of each fifth-year option, here's a look at some of the more notable decisions this year. Each slide includes a prediction for whether the team will exercise or decline the option, with the forecast based on the player's current role and projected production.