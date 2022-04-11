Grading Every NFL Team's Offseason Before the 2022 Draft

0 of 32

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

Each NFL offseason seems to get even more unpredictable every year. The sudden availability of franchise quarterbacks has changed the way the league operates. Even thinking of moving on from an average quarterback was too risky for front offices to consider prior to 2021.

The Los Angeles Rams opened the floodgates last year when they traded Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford. The rest of the NFL took notice, and we saw members of the AFC West go berserk with trades and free-agent signings as they look to reach the Super Bowl this season. The standard for what's considered a good team in the AFC has risen dramatically with all of their acquisitions.

Now that free agency has mostly played out and the remaining veterans on the market are holding out until after the draft to find their best opportunity, we have a strong sense of how rosters will look prior to the 2022 NFL draft. It's time to grade all 32 teams' offseasons to this point.

Teams that correctly addressed needs and spent efficiently will earn a higher grade. Those that lost significant talent and failed to fill those holes will be lower. With "C" being average, teams in that grade range are projected to finish with a record similar to their 2021 campaign.