Re-Drafting the 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 32

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

A lot goes into making an NFL draft pick, including film study, athletic testing, interviews and analytical research. What teams can't bring to the equation is future sight.

A player can check every conceivable box and still wind up struggling as a rookie because of poor team fit, a bad situation or injury. Another player might exceed expectations and immediately be labeled a "draft steal."

In other words, the NFL draft would look quite a bit different if teams could go back a year and redo their selections. How different might the 2021 draft look? That's what we're here to examine.

This hypothetical redraft is based on factors like player performance, team performances, team needs, injuries and projected upside—basically everything we've learned over the past year is on the table. We're going with the final draft order before Round 1 began, meaning predraft trades are included but draft-day swaps are not.