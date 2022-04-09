Each MLB Team's Prospect Who Could Help Right Away in 2022

1 of 6

Baltimore Orioles: C Adley Rutschman



Rutschman would have had a real chance at winning a spot on the Opening Day roster had it not been for a strained right triceps that sidelined him early in spring training. Veteran Robinson Chirinos was signed to keep the catcher position warm, but the starting job will be Rutschman's as soon as he's ready, and that shouldn't take long after he hit .285/.397/.502 with 23 home runs and 75 RBI in 123 games between Double-A and Triple-A last year.

Boston Red Sox: 1B Triston Casas



After a solid run in the upper levels of the minors and a star turn with Team USA in the Olympics, Casas is knocking on the door. It's just a matter of finding a spot for him in the Boston lineup. If young first baseman Bobby Dalbec gets off to a slow start, Casas could get the call in short order. Looking ahead, the DH role will open up after the 2022 season with J.D. Martinez headed for free agency, so that will offer some flexibility.

New York Yankees: IF Oswaldo Cabrera



Anthony Volpe gets all the hype, but Cabrera is the more MLB-ready middle-infield prospect. The 23-year-old hit .272/.330/.533 with 31 doubles, 29 home runs and 21 steals in 118 games in the upper minors last year while playing all over the infield. With locked-in starters and a roaming super-utility man in DJ LeMahieu, finding playing time in the Yankees infield won't be easy, but injuries happen.

Tampa Bay Rays: IF/OF Vidal Brujan



Brujan went 2-for-26 in his first taste of the big leagues last year, but the future remains bright for a player with a .288/.371/.422 line and 195 steals in 502 minor league games. The 24-year-old has played mostly second base, but he began seeing regular time in center field last year. That versatility should help him get another look in the majors soon, and he could be the long-term replacement for Kevin Kiermaier in center field.

Toronto Blue Jays: C Gabriel Moreno



Danny Jansen is a good young catcher coming off a 105 OPS+ and 11 home runs while playing his usual solid defense. That said, he's not going to stand in the way once Moreno is ready. One of the breakout prospects of 2021, Moreno hit .367/.434/.626 with 19 extra-base hits in 37 games last year before his season was cut short by a fractured thumb. He returned to rake in the Arizona Fall League and could debut before the All-Star break with another hot start.