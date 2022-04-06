2022 NFL Draft: 10 Predictions with Under a Month to Go

1 of 10

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints made an aggressive move to acquire a second first-round pick three weeks before the draft. By giving up the 18th pick, a third-round pick and a seventh-round pick in 2022, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick, the Saints acquired the 16th pick, the 19th pick and a sixth-rounder from the Philadelphia Eagles.

This mortgaging of future selections only makes sense if the Saints have their eye on a quarterback.

New head coach Dennis Allen welcomes back many key roster pieces and coaches from last year's staff after Sean Payton's departure, meaning he can afford to swing on the quarterback of the future. Even though Jameis Winston did a fine job in 2021 before tearing his ACL, the Saints may not have a better opportunity to get a star signal-caller.

Trading up from the 16th pick into the top 10 for Malik Willis makes the most sense.

Willis is a dynamic talent who has enormous upside. Carolina (No. 6 pick), Atlanta (No. 8) and Seattle (No. 9) should all consider drafting the former Liberty star. To prevent the Panthers from landing the dual-threat quarterback, the Saints should cash in their two first-round picks to get a future franchise passer.

Trading up with their newly acquired 16th and 19th picks, plus a middle-rounder, to the New York Giants for No. 5 would be a clean deal in terms of the value for both teams.