MLB Predictions 2022: Updated Win-Loss Projections for Every Team

Toronto Blue Jays

Last Year's Record: 91-71

Over/Under: 92.5

The Blue Jays were just one game shy of making the postseason last year in a division that featured four teams winning more than 90 games.

The noticeable change this season was Toronto trading for All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman, who adds to a lineup that already featured Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer, Bo Bichette, Teoscar Hernandez and Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Their rotation is led by Jose Berrios, who signed an extension after being traded at last year's deadline, and free-agent signee Kevin Gausman, who essentially replaces reigning AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray.

MLB.com ranked Toronto's rotation third-best in baseball. Add Chapman to a lineup that led baseball in OPS and home runs and this could be a really exciting year for the Blue Jays.

Prediction: 95-67

New York Yankees

Last Year's Record: 92-70

Over/Under: 91.5

Even with an offseason short on major acquisitions, the Yankees should be right back in the thick of the AL playoff picture.

The betting odds say as much, and there's not much of a reason to go against it.

The Yankees needed to improve their starting pitching, but Jordan Montgomery and Luis Severino are still the best starters behind Gerrit Cole. To address their need at shortstop, the Yankees traded for Isiah Kiner-Falefa instead of signing one of the marquee free agents on the market this offseason.

All of it is just enough for the Yankees to jog in place.

Prediction: 91-71

Tampa Bay Rays

Last Year's Record: 100-62

Over/Under: 89.5

The Rays made a run at Freddie Freeman this offseason, which was uncharacteristic for a team that normally doesn't flirt with high-priced free agents.

It was an unsuccessful pursuit, but Tampa still tackled its main priorities even before the lockout.

Star shortstop Wander Franco, who will play his first full season, signed an 11-year contract extension and enters this season with high expectations. The Rays signed Corey Kluber to a one-year deal and reliever Brooks Raley to a two-year deal just before the lockout began.

It's a standard expectation for Rays' pitching to thrive, and this year should be no different. But remember: this lineup, mostly still intact, slugged the same as the Los Angeles Dodgers (.429) and hit one more home run (222) than the Houston Astros.

If there's any drop-off, it won't be as drastic as the betting line suggests.

Prediction: 93-69

Boston Red Sox

Last Year's Record: 92-70

Over/Under: 85.5

The Red Sox are the one winning team in this division that stand to take a step back.

Signing Trevor Story in free agency injected even more life into this lineup, which should once again be exciting. Boston does, however, have some question marks in its rotation.

The Red Sox signed right-hander Michael Wacha and lefties James Paxton and Rich Hill to one-year contracts. Paxton is returning this summer from Tommy John surgery. Hill is 42 years old, and Wacha was signed for depth.

Can any of them make up for losing Eduardo Rodriguez in free agency? Even if so, it doesn't stack up well against the Blue Jays, Rays and Yankees.

Prediction: 89-73

Baltimore Orioles

Last Year's Record: 52-110

Over/Under: 62.5

The Orioles remain hopeless for yet another season, but at least the betting odds are suggesting some improvement in the fourth year under executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias.

It would be difficult to be worse than 40 games out of the wild-card spot like Baltimore was last year. The Orioles also went on a 19-game losing streak from late July to mid-August.

All they really did to improve was sign right-hander Jordan Lyles as a presence behind John Means, and second baseman Rougned Odor, who was released by the Yankees.

Prediction: 60-102