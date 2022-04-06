1 Red Flag for Every MLB Team Heading into Opening Day 2022

2 of 6

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Chicago White Sox: Lance Lynn Is Already Injured Again

Even after all the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers did to catch up to them, the White Sox are still the favorites to win the AL Central again. Yet that has a lot to do with the strength of a starting rotation that is, well, less strong now after what happened to Lynn on Tuesday. The ace right-hander had surgery on the same knee that bothered him in 2021. This time, it could sideline him for two months.

Cleveland Guardians: The Jose Ramirez Trade Rumors Aren't Going Away

The Guardians are ostensibly a contender, but they aren't making it easy to take the idea seriously. Their payroll is pitifully small, and they're not doing much to keep Ramirez's name off the trade rumor mill. Though they are trying to extend him, they're reportedly low-balling him so severely that other teams are still trying to get at him. It all feels like a prelude to an unfortunately inevitable trade.

Detroit Tigers: Not the Best First Impression for Javier Baez

Even if they don't return to the playoffs, the Tigers might salvage a winning season if top prospects Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene and newcomers like Meadows, Eduardo Rodriguez and Javier Baez come through in 2022. Yet the Tigers didn't get an early indication that Baez will be up to it offensively. The infamously free-swinging shortstop went 7-for-34 with neither a walk nor a home run in spring training.

Kansas City Royals: They Looked Half-Great During the Spring

The Royals having a solid spring seems like an annual rite of passage, and so it went this year as they won eight of their 16 exhibitions. Their league-best .931 OPS underscores how there should be excitement about an offense that's going to feature top prospect Bobby Witt Jr. Yet that offense will only be good for so much if the pitching is also there, so its league-worst 6.70 ERA during the spring isn't the best omen.

Minnesota Twins: The Injury Bug Still Has It Out for Alex Kirilloff

Elsewhere on the topic of exciting offenses, duos don't get much more dynamic than Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton and Minnesota's projected starting nine doesn't really let up after them. Kirilloff, however, has already run into injury trouble in the form of knee soreness. At least it's not his wrist this time, but it's still not an ideal situation for a player who has serious breakout potential if healthy.