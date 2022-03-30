2022 NFL Draft: Potential Trade Scenarios That Could Shake Up the Top 10

0 of 4

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

While the entire opening night of the 2022 NFL draft will be filled with rumors and intrigue, the most captivating part of the first round will be the unknown.

Sometimes, the trade market is quiet. Though phones are ringing, no deals are struck. In other years, the initial draft order experiences a few substantial changes.

For instance, no top-10 selection changed hands during the 2020 draft. Last year, however, three transactions in the final month—including one on draft night—altered the first 10 choices. As recently as 2018, five trades shook up this prominent set of picks.

So, yes, history says it's possible the 2022 draft may be thin on top-10 trades. But if any swaps happen, we believe these are the four most likely.