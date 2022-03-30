2022 NFL Draft: Potential Trade Scenarios That Could Shake Up the Top 10

2022 NFL Draft: Potential Trade Scenarios That Could Shake Up the Top 10March 30, 2022
While the entire opening night of the 2022 NFL draft will be filled with rumors and intrigue, the most captivating part of the first round will be the unknown.
Sometimes, the trade market is quiet. Though phones are ringing, no deals are struck. In other years, the initial draft order experiences a few substantial changes.
For instance, no top-10 selection changed hands during the 2020 draft. Last year, however, three transactions in the final month—including one on draft night—altered the first 10 choices. As recently as 2018, five trades shook up this prominent set of picks.
So, yes, history says it's possible the 2022 draft may be thin on top-10 trades. But if any swaps happen, we believe these are the four most likely.
Lions Stockpile Picks for the Future
Jokes about a perpetual rebuild aside, the Detroit Lions are once again overhauling the roster. The light at the end of this tunnel will be shining brighter when Jared Goff is removed from the books.
Now, that's happening no earlier than 2023. According to Over the Cap, releasing Goff would result in $30.5 million in dead cap. There's no sense in cutting him when he's a passable short-term starter for a franchise with minimal odds of making the 2022 playoffs.
In other words, the Lions don't need to rush anything.
The obvious part is if Detroit is fully invested in a prospect at No. 2 overall, take him. Key players on rookie contracts are an enormous help in roster management, and the Lions are obviously hoping to have later first-round selections in future drafts.
But if another franchise comes flying at Detroit with multiple first-rounders to get ahead of the Houston Texans, the Lions should very seriously consider the offer.
Giants Trade Back with QB-Needy Team
This is an ideal position for the New York Giants.
Holding the fifth and seventh picks in 2022, they're in prime trade territory. One spot earlier, the New York Jets won't be targeting a quarterback and will probably keep the pick. But the danger of a run on QBs can start immediately after the Giants.
Each of the Carolina Panthers (sixth), Atlanta Falcons (eighth) and Seattle Seahawks (ninth) might be eyeing a signal-caller in the draft. If the New Orleans Saints (18th), Pittsburgh Steelers (20th) or someone else is desperate to land a certain QB prospect, they're undoubtedly going to call the Giants.
Maybe the interested team feels a need to get ahead of Carolina. And if the Panthers don't select a QB, perhaps the Falcons and Seahawks are even more threatening.
New York moved down in the 2021 draft for this exact reason, landing the Chicago Bears' top 2022 pick (No. 7). Agreeing to a similar move—particularly because the Giants still have a top-seven pick regardless—would be a sound long-term decision.
Jets Trade Down for Draft Capital
Although it's possible the Jets trade the No. 4 selection, the more likely spot is the Giants at No. 5. It's a slightly cheaper trade for the interested team, and the Giants' perceived "They're-Drafting-A-QB Panic Meter" is low because of Daniel Jones.
However, the No. 10 slot is a different story.
Back in January, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reported the Jets "prefer" to trade the 10th overall pick. Priorities and opinions are certain to change slightly. Two months is a long time, especially when considering that free agency happened along the way. But it's easy to see that report holding true on draft day.
Three teams—the Philadelphia Eagles (15th, 16th and 19th), Green Bay Packers (22nd, 28th) and Kansas City Chiefs (29th, 30th)—have multiple first-rounders and their own second-round pick. Any of them could put together an appealing package for New York, which has a rebuild's worth of reasons to entertain adding a sixth top-64 selection or even a future first-rounder.
An exciting offseason for the Jets would only become more interesting if they trade the No. 10 pick.
Eagles Package Picks for Top-Tier Prospect
Philadelphia is best positioned to weaponize its draft capital. Thanks to previous trades with the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts, the Eagles have options.
So, so many options.
As it stands, the Eagles hold the Nos. 15, 16 and 19 overall picks in the first round. They could keep each selection—which doubles as a cost-effective decision—to build up around Jalen Hurts on the final two seasons of his rookie contract. No shame in that.
No matter which draft calculator you prefer, Philly has a legitimate route to trading for any pick. While real-life negotiations matter, of course, that provides a general idea of the value in three top-20 selections—plus their own slot in Rounds 2, 3 and 4.
The major question is how many top-tier prospects the Eagles believe there are, and that answer will dictate any trade-up discussion. But if Philly reaches out, be certain that phone call won't be missed.