Predicting MLB Free-Agent Signings and Trades That Will Crash and Burn

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Spring is always a time for Major League Baseball fans to be optimistic, and perhaps especially so this year. Despite the 99-day lockout, it was a wild offseason on the free-agent and trade markets.

All the same, we're here to say "humbug" about deals that just plain make us nervous.

Specifically, there are three trades and four free-agent signings that we think have the potential to crash and burn in 2022—and beyond in some cases. Not so much because of the cost that teams paid to acquire players, but because the players have red flags that could come back to bite said teams.

Starting with the trades, let's get to it.