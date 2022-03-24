The Most Rewatchable WWE WrestleMania Matches of All Time

1 of 10

Toronto's SkyDome hosted WrestleMania 6 in 1990, headlined by a colossal showdown between the top two babyfaces in the sport as The Ultimate Warrior put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Hulk Hogan and the WWE Championship in a match dubbed "The Ultimate Challenge."

The dramatic encounter had fans of both Superstars on the edge of their seats, hanging on every near-fall as they awaited the final outcome.

Would Hulkamania continue its dominance over the wrestling scene or would the Warrior overcome the biggest star the industry had seen to that point and entrench himself as the new face of WWE entering the 1990s?

The answer? Warrior, who rolled out of the way of Hogan's famed leg drop and delivered a big splash to earn the win and both titles.

A better-than-expected match between two larger-than-life personalities proved two babyfaces could clash on The Grandest Stage of Them All and still provide incredible storytelling and the drama fans expect out of high-profile main events.

It makes this list ahead of better matches, such as the End of an Era Hell in a Cell match at Wrestlemania 28, because of the nostalgia factor and the iconic Superstars involved.

While Triple H vs. Undertaker was expected to be great based on their previous encounters, this came from out of nowhere to be extraordinary and was essential to those early days of WrestleMania and laying the groundwork for what made a great match on that particular stage.