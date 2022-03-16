NHL Trade Rumors: Reviewing Reports Surrounding Ben Chiarot and More

0 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

While much of the sporting world will be focused on NFL free agency in the coming days, another frenzy of player movement is also unfolding. The 2022 NHL trade deadline is right around the corner and will arrive at 3 p.m. ET on Monday.

The hockey moves are already pouring in, and an intriguing player-for-player swap took place on Tuesday. The Minnesota Wild dealt center Nico Sturm to the Colorado Avalanche in a trade for forward Tyson Jost.

On Monday, the Avalanche acquired defenseman Josh Manson from the Anaheim Ducks for Drew Helleson and a 2023 second-round pick.

More moves are undoubtedly on the horizon, and one of them might include Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot. According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, TSN and RDS, trade talks involving the 30-year-old "have escalated" over the last few days.

Below, you'll find the latest on Chiarot and more pre-deadline trade buzz.