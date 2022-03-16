NHL Trade Rumors: Reviewing Reports Surrounding Ben Chiarot and MoreMarch 16, 2022
NHL Trade Rumors: Reviewing Reports Surrounding Ben Chiarot and More
While much of the sporting world will be focused on NFL free agency in the coming days, another frenzy of player movement is also unfolding. The 2022 NHL trade deadline is right around the corner and will arrive at 3 p.m. ET on Monday.
The hockey moves are already pouring in, and an intriguing player-for-player swap took place on Tuesday. The Minnesota Wild dealt center Nico Sturm to the Colorado Avalanche in a trade for forward Tyson Jost.
On Monday, the Avalanche acquired defenseman Josh Manson from the Anaheim Ducks for Drew Helleson and a 2023 second-round pick.
More moves are undoubtedly on the horizon, and one of them might include Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot. According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, TSN and RDS, trade talks involving the 30-year-old "have escalated" over the last few days.
Below, you'll find the latest on Chiarot and more pre-deadline trade buzz.
Manson Deal May Prompt Move on Chiarot
Chiarot was held out of Tuesday's game against the Arizona Coyotes, which isn't a surprise with him on the trade block. According to LeBrun, teams could move quickly on the defenseman with Manson now off the market.
"The deal from my perspective, it sounds like really intensified some of those conversations that were already happening between the Montreal Canadiens and a pretty long list of suitors," LeBrun told TSN's Insider Trading.
LeBrun mentioned the Calgary Flames, Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers and St. Louis Blues as potential suitors for Chiarot.
According to Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now, the Pittsburgh Penguins are also in on Chiarot:
"Also, on Tuesday, a source with direct knowledge, told the Hockey Now network that the Penguins were pushing hard for Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot. That admission came a couple of days after a rival Eastern Conference source told PHN that Pittsburgh Penguins management was very high on Chiarot."
While it's unclear if there's a front-runner in the Chiarot sweepstakes, it seems highly unlikely that he'll still be on Montreal's roster come Monday.
Leafs Looking for Defensive Help but Not in Panic Mode
The Toronto Maple Leafs are seeking defensive help at the trade deadline, and specifically at goalie. Starter Jack Campbell has been struggling with a rib injury and is now expected to miss at least two weeks.
Toronto turned to rookie goaltender Erik Kallgren on Tuesday and was rewarded with a 4-0 victory over the Dallas Stars. However, the Maple Leafs will explore other options—though they're not panicking at the deadline.
LeBrun said the following on TSN:
"The Leafs front office has been doing its due diligence for a while now, making its calls, looking at their lists, seeing who's out there available potentially in goal, seeing who's out there available on defense and methodically working the marketplace. ... I just don't sense like there's panic. ... The Leafs have been calling around, including to Chicago regarding Marc-Andre Fleury, but also to other teams."
LeBrun also noted that the Chicago Blackhawks want at least a first-round pick for Fleury. Toronto may not be willing to pay that for a rental, especially if Kallgren continues playing well.
Kallgren stopped 35 shots in his first career start.
Colorado Interested in Claude Giroux
Colorado has been aggressive during deadline week, and they probably aren't done making moves.
"My sense is the Colorado Avalanche don't intend to be done," LeBrun tweeted. "They still hope to further improve the roster. Believe they're still interested in Claude Giroux among other forwards."
Giroux is an intriguing option for the Avalanche. While he's on the older side—the Philadelphia Flyers just held a ceremony for his 1,000th career game—he's still capable enough to improve Colorado's lineup.
"They'd still be getting quite a lot of value from the versatile, top-six caliber forward who has been strong this season despite his surroundings," The Athletic's Shayna Goldman wrote. "The veteran plays both center and wing, can set up his teammates or create his own scoring chances, and is effective in his own zone."
Giroux has appeared in 56 games this season and logged 18 goals with 24 assists. Despite his strong play, Philadelphia has only 18 wins and sits last in the Metropolitan Division. The Flyers are logical sellers at the deadline.