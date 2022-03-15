Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors: Latest on QB's Market and 49ers' Asking PriceMarch 15, 2022
Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors: Latest on QB's Market and 49ers' Asking Price
We had already seen several quarterback dominoes fall before the 2022 NFL offseason gets underway in earnest, with Carson Wentz and Russell Wilson being traded and Tom Brady reversing his retirement plans. Then, at the onset of the legal tampering period Monday, Mitchell Trubisky and Teddy Bridgewater both agreed to free-agent deals.
This leaves the San Francisco 49ers—who are looking to turn the page to second-year quarterback Trey Lance—running low on trade options for Jimmy Garoppolo.
San Francisco can release Garoppolo and save $25.6 million in cap space, but it would presumably prefer to get something in return on the trade market in addition to the cap savings.
What are the 49ers hoping to get? What sort of market might the quarterback have? Let's dive into the latest buzz.
Multiple Teams Interested, 49ers Seeking Second-Round Pick
San Francisco should be able to find a suitor this offseason. Whether they find one willing to meet their asking price is another matter entirely. Garoppolo has shown himself to be a capable starter, but he's not elite, and he's coming off of shoulder surgery.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, San Francisco has several potential trade partners and is hoping to get at least a second-round pick.
"Now, he is coming off of shoulder surgery," Pelissero said on Good Morning Football. "Not going to be cleared until right around the start of training camp. The price on Garoppolo [is] likely a second-round pick and more. There certainly have been conversations. Multiple teams interested there, but nothing done yet."
As Pelissero also noted, teams have made strong offers for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. He could be the domino that has to fall before the Garoppolo market heats up. However, San Francisco appears confident that a market will materialize.
Steelers Out, Colts Still Interested
The Pittsburgh Steelers would have been a logical landing spot for Garoppolo in the wake of Ben Roethlisberger's retirement. However, Pittsburgh has agreed to sign Trubisky to a two-year deal, taking them out of the Garoppolo market.
However, the Indianapolis Colts, who traded Wentz to the Washington Commanders, are reportedly interested in San Francisco's quarterback.
"The Steelers had been in the mix on Jimmy G with the 49ers, but signing Mitch Trubisky means they are out," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport tweeted. "The Colts still have interest in Jimmy Garoppolo."
Indy's interest isn't surprising. The Colts had a playoff-caliber roster in 2021 and largely missed the postseason because Wentz floundered down the stretch. Garoppolo, meanwhile, played well enough to push San Francisco into the NFC title game.
Even if Garoppolo is only a marginal upgrade over Wentz, that could be enough to get the Colts into the playoffs.
Other Potential Suitors
San Francisco should be able to find a suitor this offseason. Whether they find one willing to meet their asking price is another matter entirely. Garoppolo has shown himself to be a capable starter, but he's not elite, and he's coming off of shoulder surgery.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, San Francisco has several potential trade partners and is hoping to get at least a second-round pick.
"Now, he is coming off of shoulder surgery," Pelissero said on Good Morning Football. "Not going to be cleared until right around the start of training camp. The price on Garoppolo [is] likely a second-round pick and more. There certainly have been conversations. Multiple teams interested there, but nothing done yet."
As Pelissero also noted, teams have made strong offers for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. He could be the domino that has to fall before the Garoppolo market heats up. However, San Francisco appears confident that a market will materialize.