Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors: Latest on QB's Market and 49ers' Asking Price

0 of 3

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

We had already seen several quarterback dominoes fall before the 2022 NFL offseason gets underway in earnest, with Carson Wentz and Russell Wilson being traded and Tom Brady reversing his retirement plans. Then, at the onset of the legal tampering period Monday, Mitchell Trubisky and Teddy Bridgewater both agreed to free-agent deals.

This leaves the San Francisco 49ers—who are looking to turn the page to second-year quarterback Trey Lance—running low on trade options for Jimmy Garoppolo.

San Francisco can release Garoppolo and save $25.6 million in cap space, but it would presumably prefer to get something in return on the trade market in addition to the cap savings.

What are the 49ers hoping to get? What sort of market might the quarterback have? Let's dive into the latest buzz.