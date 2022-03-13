The 1 Free Agent Each NFL Team Can't Afford to Lose in 2022

0 of 32

The stage is set for the 2022 edition of NFL free agency. The franchise-tag deadline has passed, and while cap casualties continue to be released, we have a fairly good idea of which players will be available on the open market.

Player acquisitions will dominate headlines in the coming days and weeks, but player retention is just as important. Contenders need to keep their core pieces in place, and rebuilding teams, well, they can't afford to lose players on which they plan to build.

Whether it's a player at a critical position or simply one whose production will be hard to replace, some players simply need to be kept. Here, we'll examine one player from each team who needs to be retained during the 2022 offseason.

Factors like past production, upside, positional value and player health were considered here, but cap space was not. Teams have repeatedly shown over the years that if they want to keep one player badly enough, they'll find a way to do it.

Teams are listed in alphabetical order.