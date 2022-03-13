The 1 Free Agent Each NFL Team Can't Afford to Lose in 2022March 13, 2022
The 1 Free Agent Each NFL Team Can't Afford to Lose in 2022
The stage is set for the 2022 edition of NFL free agency. The franchise-tag deadline has passed, and while cap casualties continue to be released, we have a fairly good idea of which players will be available on the open market.
Player acquisitions will dominate headlines in the coming days and weeks, but player retention is just as important. Contenders need to keep their core pieces in place, and rebuilding teams, well, they can't afford to lose players on which they plan to build.
Whether it's a player at a critical position or simply one whose production will be hard to replace, some players simply need to be kept. Here, we'll examine one player from each team who needs to be retained during the 2022 offseason.
Factors like past production, upside, positional value and player health were considered here, but cap space was not. Teams have repeatedly shown over the years that if they want to keep one player badly enough, they'll find a way to do it.
Teams are listed in alphabetical order.
Arizona Cardinals: Edge Chandler Jones
If the Arizona Cardinals could only keep one player, it could be a tough choice between pass-rusher Chandler Jones and slot receiver Christian Kirk. However, the 2022 draft class is again deep at receiver, which makes Kirk the easier (though not necessarily easy) player to replace.
Making up for Jones' production with a replacement would be quite difficult. When healthy, Jones has been among the league's most prolific sack artists.
Jones missed 11 games in 2020 with a torn biceps, but he has produced double-digit sacks in six of the past seven seasons. In 15 games this past season (he missed two on the reserve/COVID-19 list), he logged 10.5 sacks, 41 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 26 quarterback hits and 36 quarterback pressures.
More than just a pass-rusher, Jones is still close to being an every-down player at 32 years old. He was on the field for 85 percent of the defensive snaps this past season, which illustrates just how important Jones is to Arizona's defensive game plan.
Atlanta Falcons: K Younghoe Koo
Kickers don't get a lot of love in the NFL, but they're an essential part of any successful team, and teams either have a reliable kicker or are searching to find one.
The Atlanta Falcons have a reliable kicker in Younghoe Koo. The 27-year-old specialist was a Pro Bowler in 2020 and was again dependable in 2021. He finished the season 27-of-29 on field-goal attempts (93.1 percent) and was perfect on his 30 point-after tries.
Pro Bowlers Matt Gay and Justin Tucker were the only qualifying players with a higher field-goal percentage than Koo this past season.
Games are regularly decided by kicks—just look at the Cincinnati Bengals and their run up to Super Bowl LVI. Atlanta has one of the best kickers in the Game in Koo, and letting him walk would be a massive mistake.
Baltimore Ravens: DL Calais Campbell
While defensive lineman Calais Campbell will turn 36 in September, he should still be viewed as an integral part of the Baltimore Ravens defense.
Baltimore struggled against the pass in 2021—it was dead-last in passing yards allowed—largely due to injuries at the cornerback position. Run defense was a team strength, however, and no team allowed fewer rushing yards on the season.
The Ravens should look to continue dominating against the run while getting healthy in the secondary. Campbell can be a huge part of that game plan. He's lost a step as an edge-rusher but he remains a tremendous force up front.
Campbell tallied 49 tackles and 29 solo stops in 2021 to go with five tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks. He isn't done yet, either.
"I'm definitely not retiring. I'm coming back," Campbell said, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley.
The Ravens should ensure that Campbell is back in Baltimore.
Buffalo Bills: CB Levi Wallace
The Buffalo Bills will be inclined to keep wideout Emmanuel Sanders after his 626-yard, four-touchdown campaign. Again, though, the 2022 rookie receiver class is a deep one, and Buffalo should be able to replace the 34-year-old pass-catcher.
Trying to cornerback Levi Wallace could be more of a crapshoot. The 26-year-old was fantastically reliable in 2021, starting all 17 games and playing 92 percent of the defensive snaps.
Wallace finished with 58 tackles, 10 passes defended, two interceptions and an opposing passer rating of just 72.6.
The Bills should place extra value on Wallace because of the torn ACL that Tre'Davious White suffered in Week 12. White is a legitimate shutdown corner but may not be available early and may not be at 100 percent at any point next season.
By keeping Wallace, Buffalo would ensure that it has at least one high-end pass defender on the perimeter in 2022.
Carolina Panthers: CB Stephon Gilmore
The Carolina Panthers acquired cornerback Stephon Gilmore just before the trade deadline, and they should hope to get more than eight games out of him—and it's about more than maximizing an investment, as Carolina only surrendered a 2023 sixth-round pick to get Gilmore.
While the 31-year-old Gilmore is on the older side for his position, he's still capable of starting at a high level. After being traded from the New England Patriots to the Panthers, he was more than serviceable as a starter.
Gilmore finished this past season with two passes defended, two interceptions and an opposing passer rating of just 78.6.
No, Gilmore isn't the same playmaker he was in 2019, when he was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year, but he's still a legit No. 1 corner. He can be a defensive centerpiece in what has become a must-win season for Panthers head coach Matt Rhule.
Chicago Bears: G James Daniels
The Chicago Bears' top priority should be building around quarterback Justin Field. Because of this, re-signing wideout Allen Robinson II would make plenty of sense. However, keeping Fields healthy and upright should be an even bigger priority than providing him with weapons.
Fields was sacked 36 times as a rookie and was under pressure on 27.3 percent of his dropbacks.
Guard James Daniels was far from perfect in 2021—he was responsible for three sacks allowed and nine penalties, according to Pro Football Focus—but was one of Chicago's more reliable options along the line. He's played both guard and center and has largely remained healthy as a pro.
Daniels missed five games in 2020 with a torn pectoral but has never missed a game due to injury otherwise. At just 24 years old, he can be a long-term building block on the interior.
Losing Daniels would only add another hole along a line that must be improved this offseason.
Cincinnati Bengals: DT Larry Ogunjobi
The Cincinnati Bengals could prioritize either offensive tackle Riley Reiff or defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, and either would make sense. However, looking at the free-agent and draft pools, Cincinnati might have a tougher time replacing Ogunjobi.
Interior defensive linemen who can stonewall ball-carriers and pressure quarterbacks are rare. That's precisely what Ogunjobi was in 2021. He had a stellar campaign—one cut short by a foot injury in the playoffs—and decisively outperformed the one-year, $6.2 million contract he signed last offseason.
Ogunjobi started 16 regular-season games—Cincinnati rested its starters in the season finale—and finished with 49 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, seven sacks and 24 quarterback pressures. That's a tremendous amount of production for an interior defender and the sort of numbers that can send a defensive tackle to the Pro Bowl.
Consistently effective—he's had at least 49 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 22 pressures in three of the last four seasons—and only 27 years old, Ogunjobi should be a centerpiece of Cincinnati's defense for the long term.
Cleveland Browns: Edge Jadeveon Clowney
In 2021, the Cleveland Browns finally found their pass-rushing complement to star Myles Garrett. Cleveland signed Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year deal last offseason, and Clowney used the opportunity to reestablish his NFL value.
Playing opposite Garrett, Clowney tallied nine sacks and 32 quarterback pressures in 14 appearances. He also had 24 solo stops and 11 tackles for loss. He was a one-man wrecking crew against both the run and the pass and helped the Browns field a fearsome defensive front.
The problem is that Cleveland's front is set to lose Clowney, Malik Jackson and Takkarist McKinley this offseason. There's rebuilding to be done along the defensive line, and keeping Clowney in the fold should be a priority.
It won't be cheap, of course, now that Clowney has reestablished himself as a top-tier defender. He has an estimated market value of $12.7 million annually. However, the Browns need to shell out the necessary funds to keep their pass-rushing duo intact.
Dallas Cowboys: WR Michael Gallup
The Dallas Cowboys used the franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz but are parting with wideout Amari Cooper before the start of free agency.
"Cowboys are finalizing a trade to send WR Amari Cooper and a sixth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for a 2022 fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick, per league sources," ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted on Saturday.
The impending trade makes it imperative that Dallas retains fellow receiver Michael Gallup. He has consistently produced as Dallas's second or third receiver and has amassed 2,902 yards and 15 touchdowns in four seasons.
The one question is Gallup's health, as he suffered a torn ACL in January. However, the early buzz suggests he'll be back to 100 percent by August, according to Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed.
With Cooper on the way out, keeping Gallup would ensure they still have a dangerous trio of pass-catchers in Gallup, Schultz and CeeDee Lamb. The need to retain Gallup is heightened by the fact that fellow receiver Cedrick Wilson is also slated to hit free agency this week.
Denver Broncos: CB Bryce Callahan
The Denver Broncos finally have their franchise quarterback after they traded for Russell Wilson earlier this month. The challenge now will be maintaining their third-ranked scoring defense.
As such, retaining cornerback Bryce Callahan must be a priority. He's been one of the league's top slot corners since arriving as an undrafted free agent in 2015. The 30-year-old was limited to 11 games by a knee injury last season but was once again fantastic.
Callahan logged 29 tackles, four passes defended and an opposing passer rating of 91.7. He was even better the previous season, logging 42 tackles, two interceptions and an opposing passer rating of 47.8.
Injuries are a concern with Callahan, who has missed 12 games over the past two seasons. However, he's a key piece of a Broncos defense that suddenly has realistic championship aspirations for the first time since Peyton Manning's retirement six years ago.
Detroit Lions: S Tracy Walker III
The Detroit Lions are still in the early stages of the post-Matthew Stafford era, and they have few true cornerstones on which to build. However, Detroit believes 27-year-old safety Tracy Walker III can be one of them, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.
In addition, the coaching staff can see his evolution coming.
"Both him and I believe, for as good as his year was, there is vast room for improvement," secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant said, per Birkett.
Walker was indeed good as an all-around defender in 2021. He racked up 108 tackles, six passes defended, a sack, an interception and an opposing passer rating of 97.6. While Walker wasn't great in coverage, he was better than the previous season, in which he allowed an opposing passer rating of 122.8.
The reality is he can develop into a reliable long-term starter for the Lions. Moving on from the 2018 third-round pick just as he's starting to realize his potential is exactly the sort of move Detroit cannot afford to make.
Green Bay Packers: LB De'Vondre Campbell
The Green Bay Packers found a gem in linebacker De'Vondre Campbell last offseason when it landed him on a modest one-year, $2 million "prove-it" deal.
He finished 2021 with 146 total tackles, two sacks, five passes defended, two interceptions and an opposing passer rating of just 74.9. He was named a first-team All-Pro for his efforts.
Equally effective against the run and the pass, Campbell is the defensive centerpiece at linebacker the Packers need. At only 28 years old, he can continue filling that role for the foreseeable future, and he should. Keeping him won't be cheap, as he's the best off-ball linebacker headed to market. However, it's a critical move that must be made with Green Bay's Super Bowl window still open.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced he plans to return in 2022, and the Packers used the franchise tag on wideout Davante Adams. The offense should be quite potent again next season. Keeping Campbell will go a long way toward ensuring that Green Bay has a championship-caliber defense too.
Houston Texans: DT Maliek Collins
After winning only four games last season, the Houston Texans may be happy to experience a fair amount of roster turnover in the coming weeks. However, defensive tackle Maliek Collins is one player the Texans should want to retain.
He is a savvy, productive interior defender who plays a critical role in Lovie Smith's defense (Smith was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach this offseason).
"He fits the profile. He's athletic," Smith said, per Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk 790. "And I'll talk about the engine, the brain trust of the defense, but if you say one position where it all starts, it's our 3-technique, under-tackle position."
Collins finished 2021 with 29 tackles, 2.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss and 13 quarterback pressures. More importantly, the 26-year-old was a leader and a centerpiece at the point of attack. Houston should keep him in that role for the long term.
Indianapolis Colts: G Mark Glowinski
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts are unlikely to keep left tackle Eric Fisher, even though they're interested in doing so.
"Fisher is not expected to resign with the Colts despite the fact that the two sides have spent recent weeks trying to strike a new deal, per sources," Schefter tweeted.
Letting Fisher walk makes some sense, as the Colts lead the league in projected cap space and can afford to chase the likes of Terron Armstead and Cam Robinson and treat Fisher as a fallback option. Indy, though, shouldn't gamble on losing guard Mark Glowinski.
The 29-year-old was responsible for only two sacks allowed and two penalties in 2021, per Pro Football Focus, and has become a key cog in Indianapolis' offensive line.
With Carson Wentz being traded to the Washington Commanders, the Colts are starting over at quarterback yet again. Protecting whoever replaces him should be a top priority, and Glowinski can help do exactly that.
Jacksonville Jaguars: WR DJ Chark Jr.
While the Colts are searching for a franchise quarterback, the Jacksonville Jaguars believe they have theirs in 2021 first overall pick Trevor Lawrence. Developing him into a high-end starter will be goal No. 1 for new head coach Doug Pederson.
Part of the game plan should be providing Lawrence with the weapons he needs to succeed. Though he was limited to four games by a fractured ankle last season, wideout DJ Chark Jr. could be one of those weapons.
Chark was a Pro Bowler and a 1,000-yard receiver in 2019 and has compiled 2,042 yards and 15 touchdowns in 43 career games. Big (6'4", 198 lbs), fast and physical, Chark has all the tools needed to become a legitimate No. 1 target.
While his injury history is a bit concerning—he has missed 21 games in four seasons—the Jaguars owe it to themselves to see what he can accomplish in a full season with Lawrence as his quarterback.
Kansas City Chiefs: CB Charvarius Ward
After being a major liability early, the Kansas City Chiefs defense stiffened over the second half of the 2021 season, helping to earn the AFC's No. 2 seed.
Cornerback Charvarius Ward had a big hand in the defensive turnaround. He had arguably his best season in 2021, finishing with 67 tackles, 10 passes defended and two interceptions. While he did spend time on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Ward started 12 regular-season contests.
He also allowed an opposing passer rating of just 79.4 in coverage, the second-lowest rating of his career.
Safety Tyrann Mathieu is perhaps a more valuable player, but at 29 is four years older than Ward and not the same potential long-term cornerstone. It's a tough call—and it would behoove Kansas City to retain both players—but with Patrick Mahomes under contract for the next decade, the Chiefs should prioritize long-term potential.
Las Vegas Raiders: CB Casey Hayward Jr.
New Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels has made it clear that his plan is to win now.
"I don't think in today's NFL there's really any time to do rebuilding anyway," McDaniels said, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "This certainly isn't that type of situation for us."
Given this approach, the Raiders should have zero interest in parting with one of their most consistent, reliable defenders, cornerback Casey Hayward Jr.
While he is an older corner—he will turn 33 at the start of the season—dependability has been a longstanding trait. Hayward has missed just two games since the start of the 2014 season, and he has played at least 86 percent of the defensive snaps in every year since 2015. He has 112 career starts and was again reliable in 2021.
Hayward started all 17 games and finished with an opposing passer rating of only 91.9. He may be nearing the back end of his career, but he is absolutely a player Las Vegas needs to keep for the 2022 season.
Los Angeles Chargers: DT Linval Joseph
The Los Angeles Chargers recently agreed to a trade for pass-rusher Khalil Mack from the Bears. The move should substantially improve Los Angeles' front seven, but the Chargers must continue addressing that unit by re-signing defensive tackle Linval Joseph.
As mentioned, playmaking defensive tackles aren't easy to find. While Joseph will turn 34 in October, he can still be a difference-maker on the interior. Last season, he logged 57 tackles, 30 solo stops and a sack despite missing three games on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Joseph is a tremendous run-stopper, and that is critical for L.A. The Chargers were abysmal against the run in 2021, ranking 30th in yards allowed and 28th in yards surrendered per carry.
L.A. already locked up wideout Mike Williams with a new three-year, $60 million deal. Its next order of business should be re-signing Joseph.
Los Angeles Rams: Edge Von Miller
The Los Angeles Rams should have two big priorities in free agency: re-signing wideout Odell Beckham Jr. and pass-rusher Von Miller.
With Beckham suffering a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI—and with L.A. not exactly short on receiving weapons—re-signing Miller should be the top priority. While he will turn 33 later this month, Miller is still a capable sack artist, and he played a big role in delivering the Lombardi Trophy to Los Angeles.
With the Broncos and Rams, Miller accumulated 9.5 sacks and 30 quarterback pressures during the regular season. He produced another four sacks for L.A. in the postseason, including two in Super Bowl LVI.
Miller is also interested in sticking around.
"I want to figure it out with the Rams first and foremost because they've been real good to me," he told Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.
If Los Angeles can get a deal done, it must. The Rams aren't likely to find an upgrade in free agency, and their first draft selection will come at the bottom of Round 3.
Miami Dolphins: Edge Emmanuel Ogbah
With tight end Mike Gesicki getting the franchise tag, edge-rusher Emmanuel Ogbah becomes the top priority for the Miami Dolphins.
He played a significant role in 2021, appearing in all 17 games and playing 67 percent of the defensive snaps. With 41 tackles, 26 solo stops, nine tackles for loss and a forced fumble, Ogbah was more than just a situational edge-rusher.
However, he has flourished with Miami in the edge-rushing role. He had nine sacks in 2020 and another nine in 2021 to go with an impressive 75 quarterback pressures over that span. The 28-year-old has also excelled at batting down passes at the line of scrimmage, an underrated but valuable trait.
Ogbah has 37 batted passes to go with 36 sacks in his six-year career.
While he isn't a true top-tier pass-rusher, Ogbah is a wonderful complementary option to Jaelan Phillips and a difference-maker. Miami would be foolish to let him walk in free agency.
Minnesota Vikings: LB Anthony Barr
While linebacker Anthony Barr has been limited to 13 games over the past two years—he suffered a torn pectoral in 2020 and a knee injury in 2021—he remains an integral part of the Minnesota Vikings defense.
In 11 games last season, Barr compiled 72 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three interceptions and 10 quarterback pressures. The soon-to-be 30-year-old (on March 18) is still quite capable of being a difference-maker, and Minnesota already has a future role for him in mind.
New head coach Kevin O'Connell noted in his introductory press conference that Minnesota will go with a 3-4 base defense. O'Connell mentioned Barr as a player who can benefit.
"With linebackers Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr, those guys have long been huge issues for people in this league defensively," O'Connell said. "I think there's ways to use those guys and allow them to play with an attacking mindset."
Minnesota should look to improve a defense that ranked 30th in yards allowed last season, but it also cannot afford to create another hole by allowing Barr to sign elsewhere.
New England Patriots: CB J.C. Jackson
To be fair, the New England Patriots might not be able to keep star cornerback J.C. Jackson. To do it, they'll need to pay a whole lot of money, perhaps enough to make Jackson the league's highest-paid corner.
Jalen Ramsey is making $20 million annually with the Rams, and according to NFL Network's Mike Giardi, Jackson is seeking "Jalen Ramsey money."
If the Patriots can make it work financially at all, though, they need to do it. Jackson was arguably the team's best player in 2021, and he's shaping up to be a generational talent.
He finished last season with eight interceptions and a league-high 23 passes defended. The 26-year-old allowed an opposing passer rating of just 46.8 in coverage. His 25 interceptions tied him with Everson Walls and Lester Hayes for the most in a four-year span to start a career in the Super Bowl era.
New England relied heavily on its defense to make the postseason in 2021, and Jackson is one of the NFL's best defenders. There isn't a lot of dot-connecting that needs to be done here.
New Orleans Saints: S Marcus Williams
The New Orleans Saints have two players who might be considered must-keeps. Left tackle Terron Armstead is a top-tier lineman when healthy, while Marcus Williams has developed into one of the NFL's top back-end safeties.
However, Armstead has struggled to stay healthy. The 30-year-old underwent knee surgery in January, missed nine games last season and missed 21 games from 2016 to 2018 with various lower- and upper-body injuries.
Keeping Williams, 25, should be more of a priority.
He missed one game on the reserve/COVID-19 list last season but started 16 games and played 98 percent of the defensive snaps in them. He finished the year with 74 tackles, eight passes defended, two interceptions and a forced fumble. In coverage, Williams allowed a completion rate below 50 percent and an opposing passer rating of only 85.5.
A borderline elite safety, Williams deserves to be a building block in New Orleans.
New York Giants: TE Evan Engram
Given the New York Giants' recent futility—they haven't been above .500 at any point in the last five years—one could argue that New York can afford to let everyone walk this offseason.
However, keeping tight end Evan Engram would make a ton of sense now that the Giants have parted with fellow tight end Kyle Rudolph in a cap-saving move. Engram has always been inconsistent but has talent as a pass-catcher.
According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, other teams have "been inquiring" about Engram's potential as a slot receiver.
The 2017 first-round pick topped 700 yards as a rookie, was a Pro Bowler in 2020 and has 2,828 yards and 16 touchdowns in five seasons. While he's also had 17 drops over the past two years, Engram has enough upside as a receiver to justify retaining.
New head coach Brian Daboll's biggest goal this year should be helping quarterback Daniel Jones emerge as a quality signal-caller. Having a weapon such as Engram in the lineup could help him tremendously.
New York Jets: S Marcus Maye
The New York Jets face a tricky situation with safety Marcus Maye. The 29-year-old suffered a torn ACL in Week 9 and is coming off the franchise tag. However, he's one of the few viable building blocks New York has developed in recent years.
Maye was simply great when healthy in 2020. He finished that season with 88 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and an opposing passer rating of 80.4. That performance, of course, led to the use of the franchise tag.
New York wanted to keep Maye last offseason, and his injury shouldn't change the team's viewpoint, even though he might not be healthy at the start of the campaign.
Despite hiring a defensive head coach in Robert Saleh, New York ranked last in both points and yards allowed last season. Letting a player like Maye walk would not be a boon to the rebuilding process.
Philadelphia Eagles: S Anthony Harris
A case could be made for pass-rusher Derek Barnett here. Good pass-rushers are hard to find, and the 25-year-old has flashed potential. However, his production has been lacking, as Barnett has never produced more than 6.5 sacks in a season while averaging just over four.
Safety Anthony Harris, on the other hand, is a proven commodity who was terrific in his first season with Philadelphia in 2021.
The 30-year-old missed three games with groin and hand injuries but started 14 contests while playing 89 percent of the defensive snaps. He finished the year with 72 tackles, three passes defended, an interception and an opposing passer rating of only 68.7.
The Eagles, meanwhile, ranked 14th in yards per pass attempt allowed and 20th in interceptions with 12. While Philadelphia should look to upgrade its secondary, it should avoid creating a hole at safety by allowing Harris to walk. Targeting a safety in the draft would make sense, but the Eagles must keep Harris as a short-term bridge if nothing else.
Pittsburgh Steelers: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to have a new starting quarterback in 2022 following the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, whether it's Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins, a veteran journeyman or a rookie-to-be-named.
Keeping receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster would help said quarterback get off to a successful start.
Smith-Schuster was limited by a shoulder injury in 2021 and finished with just 129 receiving yards in five regular-season games. However, he had 831 yards and nine scores in 2020 and was a Pro Bowler in 2018. Smith-Schuster finished that campaign with 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns.
While he isn't elite, he's a dangerous slot receiver who has maintained a central role in Pittsburgh's offense. As the Steelers move into the post-Roethlisberger era, they need to keep him there.
San Francisco 49ers: G Laken Tomlinson
Though perhaps not an elite guard, Laken Tomlinson is perfectly suited for the San Francisco 49ers' run-based offense. A powerful interior blocker, he has flourished in recent years in Kyle Shanahan's system.
After six seasons as an NFL starter, he finally got a Pro Bowl nod in his seventh. He was deserving, too, finishing with only five penalties and two sacks allowed, according to Pro Football Focus, and helping pave the way for San Francisco's seventh-ranked rushing attack.
Still only 30 years old, Tomlinson should have several good years left, and retaining him would be a logical step in the quest to maintain continuity.
The 49ers said goodbye to offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel this offseason, as he took the head coaching job with Miami. They're also set to turn the page from Jimmy Garoppolo to Trey Lance at quarterback.
San Francisco's run-first identity will likely remain, however, and Tomlinson is an important piece of the puzzle.
Seattle Seahawks: CB D.J. Reed
Now that Wilson has been traded to Denver, the Seattle Seahawks are almost certainly entering a full-on rebuild, which is why re-signing cornerback D.J. Reed is a must.
Reed won't turn 26 until November, and he's coming off a fantastic 2021 campaign. While he missed time with a groin injury, he started 14 contests and played 96 percent of the defensive snaps when available.
On the season, Reed logged 78 tackles, 10 passes defended, two interceptions and an opposing passer rating of just 67.8. Though far less reliable during his time with the 49ers—he allowed an opposing passer rating above 119.0 in both 2018 and 2019—Reed has become a dependable perimeter corner for the Seahawks.
He's also young enough to remain a key cog for the foreseeable future. Seattle is entering a new era this offseason, and Reed deserves to be a part of it.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: C Ryan Jensen
Now that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have franchise-tagged receiver Chris Godwin for a second straight year, they have a tough decision regarding who their top priority should be.
Keeping starting corner Carlton Davis would make a lot of sense, but because of circumstances, Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen is the player to keep this offseason. Guard Ali Marpet retired last month, while fellow guard Alex Cappa, 27, is set to hit the open market.
Rebuilding the entire offensive interior should be avoided.
Keeping Jensen instead of Cappa is logical too. While Jensen is older, he's still only 30, is dependable and has performed at a consistently high level.
Jensen has played no less than 97 percent of the offensive snaps in each of his four years with the Bucs. He was responsible for only five penalties and two sacks allowed in 1,151 snaps last season, according to Pro Football Focus.
Jensen is a borderline elite center and hasn't missed a game since 2016. Tampa cannot afford to lose him as part of its rebuild.
Tennessee Titans: C Ben Jones
The Tennessee Titans must focus on rebuilding an offensive line that allowed 47 sacks in 2021. While changes to the unit are necessary, Tennessee shouldn't look to make one at center.
Ben Jones might not be considered elite, but he's a reliable starter and a seasoned vet. He has missed just one start since the beginning of the 2014 season and has 139 starts under his belt. In 2021, he started all 17 games and allowed only a single sack and five penalties, according to Pro Football Focus.
While Jones is 32 years old, he has shown no signs of slowing down. And if he does in the future, his experience at guard would make him a valuable depth player along the interior.
Tennessee took care of its biggest priority by extending pass-rusher Harold Landry with a five-year, $87.5 million deal. The Titans need to look to the other side of the ball and lock up Jones with his own long-term contract.
Washington Commanders: RG Brandon Scherff
With the Washington Commanders trading for quarterback Carson Wentz, the franchise's offseason goal must be to upgrade his supporting cast. Wentz has played at a Pro Bowl level before, but he's also struggled when the situation around him hasn't been perfect.
Maintaining a strong offensive line must be part of the game plan, and keeping right guard Brandon Scherff would go a long way.
Scherff has a noteworthy injury history—he's missed 22 games over the last four seasons—but he's among the sport's best interior linemen when healthy.
According to Pro Football Focus, Scherff was responsible for six penalties but zero sacks in 2021.
Will Washington have to overpay to keep him? Absolutely. He has an estimated market value of $12.9 million annually. We're taking financials out of the equation, though. If the Commanders are gearing up for a playoff push with Wentz and not looking at a rebuild, losing Scherff would be a huge detriment.
Contract information and projected market values via Spotrac. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.