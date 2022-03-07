Marcus Maye, Jamison Crowder, Jets Free Agents' Projected Contracts

0 of 3

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

There aren't many NFL teams in a better financial position than the New York Jets this offseason.

They have $48.8 million of available cap space, per Over the Cap, which is the fourth-most of any team in the league, putting the Jets in a good spot to upgrade their roster ahead of the 2022 campaign.

But New York may need to use some of that financial flexibility to bring back some of its key players who are hitting the free-agent market. If the Jets don't spend big on some of those standouts, they could lose them to other teams, creating more holes on their roster they would need to fill.

It's another important offseason for New York, which missed the playoffs for the 11th straight season in 2021, the longest active drought in the NFL. If other teams are willing to outbid the Jets for their free agents, it may be wise for them to seek different ways to fill those spots. Either way, they need to be smart with their resources.

Here's a closer look at the Jets' top free agents, along with the contracts they are likely to sign this offseason.