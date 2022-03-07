Marcus Maye, Jamison Crowder, Jets Free Agents' Projected Contracts

Marcus Maye, Jamison Crowder, Jets Free Agents' Projected ContractsMarch 7, 2022
There aren't many NFL teams in a better financial position than the New York Jets this offseason.
They have $48.8 million of available cap space, per Over the Cap, which is the fourth-most of any team in the league, putting the Jets in a good spot to upgrade their roster ahead of the 2022 campaign.
But New York may need to use some of that financial flexibility to bring back some of its key players who are hitting the free-agent market. If the Jets don't spend big on some of those standouts, they could lose them to other teams, creating more holes on their roster they would need to fill.
It's another important offseason for New York, which missed the playoffs for the 11th straight season in 2021, the longest active drought in the NFL. If other teams are willing to outbid the Jets for their free agents, it may be wise for them to seek different ways to fill those spots. Either way, they need to be smart with their resources.
Here's a closer look at the Jets' top free agents, along with the contracts they are likely to sign this offseason.
Marcus Maye, S
Marcus Maye has been an impact player when he's been on the field over his first five NFL seasons. However, there have been some injury concerns with the safety, who was limited to six games in 2021 after he suffered a torn Achilles tendon. He also played only six games in 2018.
Maye is only turning 29 on Wednesday, so he's likely got several productive years ahead of him. During his time with the Jets, he's recorded 312 tackles and six interceptions in 60 games.
On Sunday, ESPN's Rich Cimini wrote that some believed Maye not sign until after the 2022 NFL draft considering he's still recovering from injury. But Cimini also noted that teams already have interest in Maye and that he could sign elsewhere prior to the draft.
If that's the case, Maye could land a deal that pays him around, or more than, the average annual value of $7.4 million that Spotrac projects for him. And while he may not sign too long of a contract, he could get a deal with multiple years on it.
Projected contract: Two years, $18 million
Jamison Crowder, WR
Throughout his seven-year NFL career, Jamison Crowder hasn't put up huge numbers, but the wide receiver is a solid contributor who can be beneficial to an offense, especially if he's able to stay healthy for the majority of the season.
However, the 28-year-old had a down year in 2021, recording only 447 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 12 games. Now, New York will have to decide whether to try to bring back Crowder to a receiving corps that will still have Corey Davis and Elijah Moore.
Even though Crowder isn't likely to fill the role of No. 1 receiver for a team, he could have plenty of suitors because of his reliability and previous production. Spotrac projects Crowder to have an average annual value of $12.3 million, which he could reach given the state of the market.
While Crowder may not return to the Jets, he will likely get an opportunity to fill a starting role for another team. So don't be surprised if he signs a multiyear deal, potentially with a contender looking for an offensive boost.
Projected contract: Two years, $26.5 million
Morgan Moses, OT
When a team has Morgan Moses on its roster, it knows what to expect from the 6'6", 318-pound offensive tackle. He's been a reliable presence throughout his eight-year NFL career, playing all 113 games over the past seven seasons.
Moses signed a one-year deal with New York last offseason, which proved to be a great move. He came at a bargain price of $3.6 million, and he's likely to get a much larger contract this offseason despite turning 31 on Thursday.
Spotrac is projecting Moses' average annual value to be $7.7 million. Will the Jets be willing to pay that much, or would they rather add a younger tackle during the 2022 NFL draft to pair with Mekhi Becton? That's among the decisions that New York will need to make this offseason.
If the Jets don't re-sign Moses, another team should sign him to fill a starting tackle role. And his recent production warrants more than the one-year deal he signed last offseason.
Projected contract: Two years, $18.5 million