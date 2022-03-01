NFL Trade Ideas to Prevent a Rams Super Bowl Repeat in 2022

0 of 7

The exciting finish of Super Bowl LVI wrapped up perhaps the best playoffs in NFL history. The Los Angeles Rams edged out the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, validating their decision to go all-in on building a superteam.

The Bengals weren't considered a contender at the start of last season, but the right blend of free-agent signings, draft picks (particularly star wideout Ja'Marr Chase) and internal development catapulted them to the brink of a championship. Other teams will now look to follow suit this offseason.

The top Super Bowl LVII contenders are only a few moves away from closing the gap on the Rams. Here, we've laid out seven trades that teams could make to prevent the Rams from repeating next season.

Each of these moves takes into consideration cap situations, roster construction and the moves other teams can make. No two teams will make the same move.

Dive in and see how the stars can align for next year's potential Super Bowl champion.