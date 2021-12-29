Aaron Rodgers Won't Rule Out Retirement After Season, Says He Wants to 'Not Be a Bum'December 30, 2021
Whether Aaron Rodgers would suit up for the Green Bay Packers for the 2021 season or have his trade wish granted was a major storyline last offseason. Whether he plays at all in 2022 is shaping up to be a major storyline this offseason.
Rodgers told reporters Wednesday he hasn't decided on his playing status beyond this season, noting that he wants to go out playing at a high level:
Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood
Aaron Rodgers is not ruling out retiring after this season: "I'm just enjoying this season for this season, and playing next year will definitely be in the thought process." He says it's important for him to "not be a bum" on his way out, but play at high level. He's doing that.
Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood
Whatever he decides after this season, Aaron Rodgers says it will be a "quick decision" instead of a long, drawn-out process. He'll speak with people close to him, including key members of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Packers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Packers</a>, after the season ends and determine how he'll move forward.
