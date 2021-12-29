Aaron Rodgers Won't Rule Out Retirement After Season, Says He Wants to 'Not Be a Bum'

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Whether Aaron Rodgers would suit up for the Green Bay Packers for the 2021 season or have his trade wish granted was a major storyline last offseason. Whether he plays at all in 2022 is shaping up to be a major storyline this offseason.

Rodgers told reporters Wednesday he hasn't decided on his playing status beyond this season, noting that he wants to go out playing at a high level:

