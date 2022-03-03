The 1 Move Every NFL Team Needs to Avoid in 2022 Offseason

0 of 32

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Team management comes with a variety of difficulties, and the NFL offseason puts that challenge on full display.

As all 32 teams work within the constraints of the salary cap—though some manipulate the rules better than others—they'll be using free agency and the NFL draft to retool their rosters for 2022. Along the way, executives will make dozens of decisions on players to re-sign, pick up, release or not pursue.

Within that flurry of moves, though, there is one particular decision for each organization to avoid this offseason.

While the list is subjective, each choice may pertain to one individual or an entire positional unit.