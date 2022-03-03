The 1 Move Every NFL Team Needs to Avoid in 2022 OffseasonMarch 3, 2022
The 1 Move Every NFL Team Needs to Avoid in 2022 Offseason
Team management comes with a variety of difficulties, and the NFL offseason puts that challenge on full display.
As all 32 teams work within the constraints of the salary cap—though some manipulate the rules better than others—they'll be using free agency and the NFL draft to retool their rosters for 2022. Along the way, executives will make dozens of decisions on players to re-sign, pick up, release or not pursue.
Within that flurry of moves, though, there is one particular decision for each organization to avoid this offseason.
While the list is subjective, each choice may pertain to one individual or an entire positional unit.
Arizona Cardinals: Run Off Kyler Murray
Holding off paying the quarterback as long as possible is financially advantageous. Realistically, however, that's a challenge.
The first overall pick of the 2019 draft, Kyler Murray has returned Arizona to playoff contention. He won Rookie of the Year and then helped the Cardinals reach the postseason in 2021 while earning a trip to the Pro Bowl in each of the last two years.
And now, he's looking for a payday.
In a recent statement provided to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Murray's agent, Erik Burkhardt, said he sent the team a contract proposal that "represents a real commitment from the organization." The release also noted Murray wants to stay in Arizona.
The worst possible outcome is Murray—bolstered by this burgeoning era of player empowerment—souring on the organization and demanding a trade. From a cap perspective, a low salary in 2022 is best for the Cardinals, who are projected to be in the bottom half of the league in available wiggle room. But through the competitive lens, it might be even costlier to lose Murray within the next two seasons.
Atlanta Falcons: Ignore QBs in the Draft, Again
Matt Ryan is a franchise legend—and also nearing his age-37 season with two years remaining on his deal. Although the veteran's performance hasn't tanked to a point where Atlanta must be eyeing an immediate move, succession planning is vital.
It's the right time to target a young QB.
Since the Falcons picked Ryan in 2008, they've drafted exactly one quarterback: Sean Renfree as a seventh-rounder in 2013. The organization has been exceedingly committed to Ryan, especially when you consider the New England Patriots selected 10 of them during Tom Brady's incredible tenure.
Atlanta holds the Nos. 8, 43 and 58 overall picks in the 2022 draft. Whether in one of those spots or through a trade, the Falcons must leave the offseason with a potential heir to Ryan.
Baltimore Ravens: Overpay for Bradley Bozeman
Bradley Bozeman was the center for a run-first offense in 2021, and Baltimore can hardly afford the blocking unit to get worse. Without left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) last season, the Ravens O-line was soundly a below-average group.
Unfortunately for the AFC North team, however, salary-cap challenges may push Bozeman out of town.
Back in January, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reported there is mutual interest in a reunion but a "significant gap to bridge" for the contract. Since then, not much has changed—and Baltimore only has about $8.4 million of cap space, per Over the Cap.
Bozeman deserves the raise he'll receive as a free agent; it just shouldn't come from the Ravens. They might have to settle for a short-term option like Matt Paradis, at least until the draft.
Buffalo Bills: Not Fortify the Defensive Line
The Buffalo Bills have neither neglected the defensive line nor whiffed terribly in improving its personnel. Simultaneously, the unit hasn't performed well enough to consider it a great product.
Though the Bills have a bit of maneuvering ahead to create cap space, they should have decent flexibility this offseason.
Before analyzing too deep too soon, the main question is which players will return. Edge-rushers Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison will be free agents, along with defensive tackle Vernon Butler. Star Lotulelei, a D-tackle, could be a cap casualty as well.
Buffalo can return a full starting group outside of that quartet, but those free-agency outcomes will dictate the Bills' path forward.
Carolina Panthers: Panic into Another QB Trade
The value of quarterbacks is wild, isn't it?
After three mediocre years on the New York Jets, Sam Darnold headed to the Carolina Panthers for a second-round pick and a pair of Day 3 selections. That wasn't an expensive move for the Panthers, but the Jets also recovered respectable value for an unproven QB.
Long story short? Darnold isn't long for Carolina either. He trudged to 6.2 yards per attempt with nine touchdowns to 13 picks over 12 games (11 starts).
But another half-measure should be avoided. Commit to drafting a young quarterback or find a short-term veteran in free agency, but don't sacrifice assets for a suspect option again.
Chicago Bears: Not Revamp the Offensive Line
Ask any Chicago Bears fanatic, and they'll undoubtedly point to the offensive line as a source of angst. The offseason talk from new general manager Ryan Poles should be comforting, too.
"We're going to change it up a little bit just in terms of the style," Poles said, per Adam Hoge of NBC Sports Chicago. "A lot of those guys—and the message has been clear—we've gotta change body types a little bit. We've gotta get lighter. We've gotta get quicker."
Not only did Chicago tie for 21st in yards per carry last season, but the offense also surrendered an NFL-worst 58 sacks.
During the last five NFL drafts, the Bears have spent only six selections on O-linemen—and just two within the opening four rounds. The unit's subpar performance isn't much of a coincidence.
Cincinnati Bengals: Not Upgrade the Offensive Line
Every single time Joe Burrow takes a hit, Cincinnati Bengals fans hold their breath. And it happens far, far too often.
Last season, he took 70 sacks across 20 regular-season and playoff appearances yet propelled Cincinnati to the Super Bowl. Despite his poor protection, Burrow threw for 4,611 yards with a league-leading 8.9 yards per attempt and 34 touchdowns in the regular season.
Sure, not every pressure or sack should be directly attributed to the offensive line. Sometimes, a running back misses a block, or it's simply a bad play call.
Armed with $49.3 million in cap space, though, Cincinnati has no excuse to not upgrade the O-line and better protect Burrow.
Cleveland Browns: Not Restructure or Cut Jarvis Landry
One way or another, wide receiver Jarvis Landry must be less expensive for the Cleveland Browns in 2022.
As it stands, the veteran holds a $16.4 million cap hit. That number would plummet to $1.5 million if Cleveland releases him.
Landry is still an adequate starter, and Donovan Peoples-Jones was the only other wideout on the team to surpass 275 receiving yards. But the Browns desperately need to upgrade the position, and Landry's production—52 catches for 570 yards and two scores—is replaceable.
Before making a sweeping change, Cleveland can attempt to restructure his deal. But if that doesn't work, the Browns can utilize the nearly $15 million of savings elsewhere.
Dallas Cowboys: Cut Amari Cooper
After posting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, Amari Cooper had a relatively disappointing 2021 campaign. That has resulted in an uncertain future in Dallas for the $20 million wideout.
Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones hasn't exactly quieted the whispers either.
"It's too early for me to address [Cooper] yet," Jones said, per Jori Epstein of USA Today. "We're continuing to have conversations. A lot of things affect that. ... There are some moving parts to that that we'll have to continue to massage as we move forward."
Don't do it, Dallas.
Tight end Dalton Schultz is likely to leave in free agency, and wide receiver Michael Gallup might. The last thing quarterback Dak Prescott needs is a complete overhaul of his pass-catching group, and Cooper still has the ability to play up to his contract value heading into his age-28 campaign.
Denver Broncos: Trade for Jimmy Garoppolo
Teddy Bridgewater isn't the long-term answer under center, and Drew Lock hasn't proved he's worth the title either. New head coach Nathaniel Hackett certainly knows the QB position is priority No. 1 in Denver.
Despite leading the San Francisco 49ers to the NFC championship last season, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is probably on his way out. San Francisco seems likely to commit to 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance, so Jimmy G is a popular name on the expected trade market.
But he's not worth the price for Denver.
At this point, it's clear Garoppolo is a functional starter who needs a strong defense to buoy the team. That's not a whole lot better than Bridgewater, who wouldn't cost the Broncos multiple draft picks and a $26.95 million cap hit this offseason.
Detroit Lions: Fail to Upgrade at WR in the Draft
The good news is the Detroit Lions snagged a long-term piece in 2021 fourth-round selection Amon-Ra St. Brown, who paced the offense with 90 receptions, 912 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie.
The bad news is, well, almost everything else.
Among the many positional needs, wide receiver is either atop the list or undeniably close. Detroit has five top-100 choices in the 2022 draft, including three in the first 34 picks.
If the Lions don't target a wideout—and, personally, I'd be aiming for two—within the opening three rounds, that would be a major misstep.
Green Bay Packers: Not Keep Davante Adams
As the Green Bay Packers wait for Aaron Rodgers to determine his future, they're faced with another major decision.
Well, it's not much of one, really.
All-Pro receiver Davante Adams will be an unrestricted free agent. Whether the Packers sign him to a long-term extension—the preference, no doubt—or slap the franchise tag on Adams while working toward a new agreement doesn't much matter. The absolute last thing that should happen is for Adams to hit the open market.
Since the 2018 season, he's posted 432 receptions for 5,310 yards and 47 touchdowns. Green Bay must keep him.
Houston Texans: Favor Continuity over Change
Houston moved on from David Culley after a 4-13 season yet promoted in-house options Lovie Smith to head coach and Pep Hamilton to offensive coordinator.
The same should not be done with the roster, which has a couple dozen players headed for free agency.
For example, it would be more advantageous to shift from quarterback Tyrod Taylor (age 32) and running back David Johnson (30) to younger players—maybe even an incoming rookie.
Continuity is valuable, but Houston hasn't performed at a level that it should be prioritized on this roster.
Indianapolis Colts: Fail to Upgrade at WR
Hey, same as Detroit.
And that is a reality you normally have no interest in sharing.
Michael Pittman Jr. established himself as a definite No. 1 option for the Indianapolis Colts, reeling in 88 passes for 1,082 yards and six touchdowns last season. Behind him, though, not a single player topped 400 yards. Running back Jonathan Taylor was basically the second-most effective pass-catcher (78.4 percent catch rate), and—while he's incredible—that's far from ideal.
In addition to $35.8 million of cap space, the Colts own their second- and third-round selections in the 2022 draft. They'll have plenty of opportunities to upgrade the position but need to capitalize on them.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Overinvest in Running Backs
Travis Etienne missed the entire 2021 season with a foot injury after being taken in the first round of the draft, and an Achilles tear prematurely ended James Robinson's year. Jacksonville has injury concerns in the backfield, yes.
But this isn't a moment for the Jaguars to panic; their concerns on the rest of the roster are increasingly more pressing.
Given the likelihood Robinson misses time or isn't at full strength to begin 2022, Jacksonville would benefit from a new face at running back. However, the emphasis should be on low-cost rookies or a veteran who embraces the possibility of a decreasing role as Robinson returns to full health.
Bolster the offensive line and receiving corps for second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Don't overpay for minor improvements at running back.
Kansas City Chiefs: Spend Significant Money at Linebacker
Where do the Kansas City Chiefs need to improve defensively? Let's count the ways: defensive end, defensive tackle, cornerback and safety.
Oh, good, that's all.
In 2021, only the Ravens allowed more yards per snap than Kansas City. Part of that can be attributed to a high-scoring offense that led to garbage-time reps, sure, but it's not a majority of the reason. Put simply, this defense had an unsatisfying season.
At the least, though, the Chiefs have a pair of effective low-cost linebackers in Willie Gay Jr. and Nick Bolton. Their performance made Anthony Hitchens expendable, saving the team $8.4 million.
Devoting resources on anything but inexpensive depth at linebacker would be a mistake.
Las Vegas Raiders: Overpay for Brandon Scherff
Brandon Scherff's talent is evident.
During his seven-year tenure in Washington, the right guard has started in all 89 of his appearances with one first-team All-Pro selection and five trips to the Pro Bowl. Scherff is—from this perspective—easily the best offensive guard on the market.
He would be a natural fit with the Las Vegas Raiders, who meandered through a season with ineffective rookie Alex Leatherwood.
Based on the market, Scherff is bound for a deserved payday. That could simultaneously be too high a number for a Las Vegas roster also in need of wide receivers and defensive tackles when considering Scherff has missed 22 games in the last four years.
Los Angeles Chargers: Lose Mike Williams
Quarterback Justin Herbert surpassed the 5,000-yard barrier in 2021 during his second year under center, and Mike Williams accounted for team-best totals of 1,146 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
In short: Pay the man.
Williams has formed a dynamic connection with Keenan Allen, a wideout with five straight years of 97-plus receptions. Williams is the more explosive option and has averaged 15.3 yards per catch in two seasons with Herbert running the offense.
Since the Los Angeles Chargers have $56.3 million in cap space, there is no reason for Williams to reach the open market. Slap on the franchise tag before negotiating a long-term deal, if necessary.
Los Angeles Rams: Re-Sign Sony Michel
Sony Michel held an integral role in the regular season and helped the Rams reclaim the NFC West title. He scampered for a team-high 845 yards, added 128 receiving yards and scored five times.
And the Rams should have a grateful, straightforward message: Thanks for your contributions, and good luck.
Los Angeles mostly acquired Michel as an injury replacement for Cam Akers, who returned late in the season. Akers had an inefficient playoff run with 2.6 yards per carry, but he logged 67 attempts. Los Angeles made it clear which player it valued most.
Michel is a starting-caliber back and should be paid like it. But the Rams, armed with Akers and Darrell Henderson, need to utilize their minimal cap space (currently in the red) elsewhere.
Miami Dolphins: Not Surround Tua with Weapons
To the Miami Dolphins' credit, they've never been afraid to spend significantly on free agents. They've also routinely made mistakes, but that—in theory—can be corrected.
Heading into free agency, Miami has a league-best $60.2 million in cap space. Given the organization's history, expect the money to be spent. Along with improving the offensive line, though, the Dolphins must reinforce their skill positions.
Outside of wideout Jaylen Waddle, Miami shouldn't be fully committed to anybody else. Tight end Mike Gesicki is a free agent but will be a strong consideration for a return, alongside any additions.
If the Dolphins want to thoroughly evaluate Tua Tagovailoa's long-term status, they must remove all doubt in his supporting cast.
Minnesota Vikings: Extend Kirk Cousins
Quarterback purgatory is a terrifying place.
During the last four seasons, the Vikings have notched a 33-31-1 record. Kirk Cousins has consistently impressed on paper, but reality has told a more complex story. His impressive numbers have translated to a single playoff appearance.
With no hesitation, Cousins should be Minnesota's starting quarterback in 2022. And, also without hesitation, he should not be offered a contract extension at any point before the season begins.
If he reaches a level of untapped effectiveness under new head coach Kevin O'Connell, fantastic! If not, it's valuable to have not committed $40-plus million annually to a mid-tier QB.
New England Patriots: Let Dont'a Hightower Walk
In the box score, Dont'a Hightower is just another guy. He provided 64 tackles with 1.5 sacks and one pass defense in 2021.
Head coach Bill Belichick has a much higher view of the linebacker.
"He's been good for us all year," Belichick said in November, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. "One of our most consistent players. One of our best players. Smart player. Helps control the defense. Rarely out of position. Physical. Contact player. Thumper. Think he's been solid all year."
While the Patriots develop quarterback Mac Jones, they'll need the defense to shoulder a little extra responsibility to keep the team competitive. Hightower's intelligence is a hugely valuable asset to the unit.
New Orleans Saints: Get in a Bidding War for Terron Armstead
The best-case scenario is an All-Pro tackle. The worst-case situation has become increasingly all-too-familiar.
Terron Armstead has played nine NFL seasons, landing three consecutive Pro Bowl trips from 2018 to '20 and a second-team All-Pro selection in 2018. He's been a fixture of the New Orleans Saints' offensive line.
With an asterisk.
Armstead has appeared in just 97 of 145 possible regular-season games throughout his career. If the best ability is availability, he's barely offered a passing grade—66.9 percent—in that department.
At the right price, Armstead is a worthy re-sign candidate for New Orleans. But his injury history is a legitimate factor too.
New York Giants: Pick Up Daniel Jones' Option
You might still believe in Daniel Jones. At worst, the New York Giants remain hopeful in the 2019 first-round pick.
But he's not played well enough to merit $20-plus million in 2023.
According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, it "seems likely" the Giants won't exercise the fifth-year option on Jones' contract. That would be the prudent choice, considering he's mustered just 6.6 yards per attempt through three seasons as a starter.
Otherwise, the Giants would tie themselves to an expensive QB they can't necessarily trust. It's worth the risk of Jones having a terrific 2022 season and costing more money because then the Giants may be more comfortable in him as a long-term answer.
New York Jets: Not Re-Sign Braxton Berrios
Under-the-radar pieces can make a tangible difference.
Outside of ACC fans and Jets diehards, not many NFL viewers probably knew about Miami product Braxton Berrios. Prior to 2021, he'd totaled 538 yards from scrimmage while handling variable roles as a returner in two seasons with New York.
Last year, he ascended to All-Pro status with a league-best 30.4 yards per kick return. Berrios also caught 46 passes for 431 yards and two touchdowns, most of which happened in the last seven weeks.
That production, by no stretch of the imagination, would suggest superstardom for Berrios. Still, he's a quality, low-cost and versatile contributor for a rebuilding team.
Philadelphia Eagles: Pivot from Jalen Hurts
Entering the 2022 campaign, it's not clear that Jalen Hurts is the long-term solution in Philadelphia. But, folks, let's pump the brakes a little, OK?
Late in the regular season, Jeff McLane of the Philly Inquirer reported the Eagles are split on Hurts' future. However, he then guided the Birds to the playoffs in a season in which expectations were a step below competing for mid-January games.
Just relax, QB-happy execs.
Hurts has much to prove as a passer, but he's no worse than a passable starter on an inexpensive rookie deal. Any perceived upgrade would be substantially more expensive.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Not Bring Competition for Mason Rudolph
For better or worse, Mason Rudolph may be the opening-game starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022 after the retirement of longtime franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. That'd be a logical progression for the Steelers' primary backup of the last three seasons.
However, it shouldn't be a foregone conclusion. Rudolph has only attempted 101 passes in the last two campaigns.
If he ultimately winds up QB1, fine. Head coach Mike Tomlin has zero losing seasons in 15 years as the head coach, so doubting his final decision would feel unwise.
But at this moment, Rudolph's main competition looks like it'll be first-round Washington flameout Dwayne Haskins (restricted free agent). Rudolph can be presented every opportunity to win the starting job, but Pittsburgh needs to have a more proven QB than Haskins in the room.
San Francisco 49ers: Keep Jimmy G in Town
Jimmy Garoppolo defies the box-score perception.
Holding a 31-14 overall record as a starter in San Francisco, he's thrown for 8.4 yards per attempt and ushered the 49ers to a pair of NFC championship trips and one Super Bowl appearance since 2019. That's not the kind of player who should be traded.
But the reality is that San Francisco has propped up Garoppolo, who's performed admirably in head coach Kyle Shanahan's system yet doesn't have much untapped potential. Maybe we're wrong! But there's a reason the Niners drafted Trey Lance early in 2021.
Provided the 49ers are turning to Lance as expected, there's no reason for Garoppolo to remain on the roster. Even if a trade cannot be found, San Francisco can save $25.6 million by cutting him.
Seattle Seahawks: Trade Russell Wilson
Unless he's placed an ultimatum on the table, Russell Wilson should be suiting up for Seattle in 2022.
Without question, he could be eyeing a departure from the Seahawks. Last offseason's not-a-trade-demand-but-not-not-a-trade-suggestion saga and the subsequent 7-10 campaign make Wilson's future in Seattle a short-term conversation at best.
Wilson has two years remaining on his contract, though. It's not time for Seattle to panic and agree to a blockbuster trade.
Yes, this discussion would be worth revisiting next March. Losing him for nothing would be a terrible idea. But that possibility is not a problematic factor until the calendar turns to 2023.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Shy Away from Chris Godwin
The caveat here is we're not privy to medical evaluations. The hope is Chris Godwin's rehab from an ACL injury is on track and that he's bound for a full recovery.
Based on that projection, he's a must-keep in free agency for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Godwin has amassed 308 catches for 4,118 yards and 28 touchdowns since 2018. As much as Buccaneers fans are optimistic about Tyler Johnson, Scotty Miller and Jaelon Darden, they're simply complementary pieces to Godwin and Mike Evans.
The start of the post-Tom Brady era needs to include a stocked receiving corps for Tampa to have its best chance at success.
Tennessee Titans: Lose Harold Landry
"If I have to restructure my deal again like I did with [Jadeveon] Clowney, I'll do it."
That's how much Harold Landry III means to Titans safety Kevin Byard, who shared that sentiment in January after Tennessee's exit from the postseason, per Joe Rexrode of The Athletic.
Landry, 25, collected career-best numbers with 75 tackles, 12 sacks and 22 quarterback hits last season, reaching his first Pro Bowl and heading to free agency as a coveted pass-rusher. The breakout year is carrying him to a big-dollar contract.
Tennessee may be hesitant to spend on Landry after acquiring Bud Dupree last offseason, but the former has been a more reliable contributor and is best suited for a featured role in 2022.
Washington Commanders: Pay Extra for a QB
Similar to Carolina, Washington has an unmistakable need at quarterback with an uncertain path forward.
Taylor Heinicke kept the now-Commanders afloat, notching a 7-8 record as a starter in a 7-10 season overall in 2021. But with 20 touchdowns to 15 interceptions and a meager 6.9 yards per attempt, the signal-caller was more caretaker than playmaker.
Thanks to $31.9 million in cap space and the No. 11 pick in the 2022 draft, Washington has options. But unless Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson is coming to town—and, you know, temper those expectations—the cap space should be devoted to other positions and not to inherit a QB who requires a trade.
Short of that superstar addition, Washington won't be a legitimate Super Bowl threat in 2022. Embracing a multiyear build will require patience, but it's the reasonable plan.