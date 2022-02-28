Updated AEW Revolution 2022 Match Card and Predictions

0 of 10

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling will return to its home base in Florida for this year's Revolution pay-per-view in Orlando on Sunday.

This will be AEW's first PPV since Full Gear on November 13, so some of the storylines we will see featured on the card have had anywhere from a couple of weeks to a few months to develop.

Four title matches have been booked for Revolution. Jade Cargill, Adam Page, Jurassic Express and Britt Baker will all put their belts on the line against the top challengers in their divisions.

The show will also feature feuds built more on personal drama than championship gold. MJF vs. CM Punk and Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston could both be classified as grudge matches based on their buildups.

Let's take a look at the full card for the show and attempt to predict each outcome based on how each story has played out.