Updated AEW Revolution 2022 Match Card and Predictions

Updated AEW Revolution 2022 Match Card and PredictionsFebruary 28, 2022
All Elite Wrestling will return to its home base in Florida for this year's Revolution pay-per-view in Orlando on Sunday.
This will be AEW's first PPV since Full Gear on November 13, so some of the storylines we will see featured on the card have had anywhere from a couple of weeks to a few months to develop.
Four title matches have been booked for Revolution. Jade Cargill, Adam Page, Jurassic Express and Britt Baker will all put their belts on the line against the top challengers in their divisions.
The show will also feature feuds built more on personal drama than championship gold. MJF vs. CM Punk and Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston could both be classified as grudge matches based on their buildups.
Let's take a look at the full card for the show and attempt to predict each outcome based on how each story has played out.
Revolution Card
- "Hangman" Page vs. Adam Cole (AEW World Championship)
- Baker vs. Thunder Rosa (AEW Women's World Championship)
- Jurassic Express vs. reDRagon vs. TBD (AEW World Tag Team Championship)
- Jade Cargill vs. Tay Conti (TBS Championship)
- MJF vs. CM Punk
- Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley
- Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston
- Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy vs. Sting, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara
- Wardlow vs. Keith Lee vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Orange Cassidy vs. TBD (Face of the Revolution ladder match)
The Battle of the Adams
"Hangman" Adam Page has defended his AEW world title since winning it at Full Gear, but his Revolution match against Adam Cole will be his first PPV defense.
While the former leader of The Undisputed Era is certainly worthy of holding the belt, it feels far too early for Page to drop the title after spending two years chasing it.
This is going to be a competitive match that likely lasts close to half an hour, but it's going to end with Page retaining. AEW prides itself on long reigns that increase the value of the championship, so having Page lose it this early in his run would be shocking.
Prediction: Page retains.
Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker
The feud between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker has been going on and off for a long time, so this feels like a huge matchup in comparison to some of D.M.D.'s other recent title defenses.
Rosa is one of the AEW women's division's most popular stars, and management has spent a lot of time building her up into a top contender. Now seems like the right time to pull the trigger.
As awesome as Baker has been as the champ, she is starting to spin her wheels. Her title reign has lasted for almost 10 months and has seen her defeat multiple worthy challengers. She's done everything she can do in this reign.
Booking Rosa to win would freshen up the division, hand the fans a memorable moment and give AEW what might be its only title change at the PPV. This seems like one of the safest bets on the card.
Prediction: Thunder Rosa wins the title.
Jurassic Express vs. ReDRagon vs. TBD
It's slightly hard to make a prediction for a match that has not yet had all of its competitors revealed, but seeing as how Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus only won the belts on January 5, the likely outcome is them retaining.
With Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly slowly building tension with The Young Bucks, it would make sense for their feud to kick off here.
If Nick and Matt Jackson can secure that third spot in the match, Jurassic Express will be able to take advantage of the issues between the contenders and use them to retain the titles by pitting the two Elite teams against each other.
The bout will probably end with the Bucks and reDRagon fighting until Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus swoop in and score the win. This will set in motion the showdown between Cole's two favorite duos while the champs move on to face new challengers.
Prediction: Jurassic Express retains the tag titles.
Jade Cargill vs. Tay Conti
While AEW has used long reigns for most of its titles, the TNT Championship has changed hands more frequently. Many assume the same will be the case for the TBS Championship.
That being said, there is no way Jade Cargill is losing the belt at Revolution. She is undefeated in singles competition and has wrecked every opponent she has faced for the title. She's on too much of a roll to stop her now.
Tay Conti has also had some big moments in recent months, but it doesn't feel like the right time for Cargill to lose. Conti has proved her worth, but she will have to wait a little longer before claiming gold.
This will end up being the most competitive match Cargill has had since facing Thunder Rosa and Ruby Soho in the TBS Championship tournament, but it will end the same way both of those bouts did.
Prediction: Cargill retains the title.
Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson
One of the biggest non-title contests on the Revolution card will be Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley. While nothing has been officially stated, Danielson is hoping to form an alliance with Moxley if he scores the win.
The submission specialist has made no secret about his desire to start a stable with Moxley in order to guide some of the young talents in AEW and run the entire locker room. It would be a powerful alliance, but there is one problem.
Moxley is one of the most popular babyfaces in the company. As soon as the crowd hears "Wild Thing" begin to play over an arena's speakers, everyone goes nuts. If he aligns with Danielson, he might have to turn heel.
Both men have a penchant for violence but in different ways. Danielson is content stretching people to their limits, while Moxley likes to make people bleed. The whole thing will come down to who controls the pace and forces the other person to work their style.
Since it seems unlikely we will see Moxley turn heel, the best outcome would be for him to win and turn down Danielson's offer. Then again, AEW could have them team up as tweeners, but it still makes more sense for Mox to get the win since so much emphasis was put on him not being able to beat Danielson in WWE.
Prediction: Moxley defeats Danielson.
Andrade-Hardy Family Office vs. Sting, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara
The newly formed alliance between Andrade and Matt Hardy seems destined to fall apart, and with Jeff Hardy recently revealing he's joining AEW, there is a good chance Matt leaves his team high and dry at the PPV.
Big Money Matt has walked out on Private Party more than once in recent weeks. There is obviously tension building within the group, and having it come to a head at the PPV is the next logical step.
Sammy Guevara, Sting and Darby Allin will score the win over El Idolo and Kassidy after Hardy gets frustrated and leaves. This will lead to a revolt from Private Party that leads to a match with the reunited Hardy Boyz. It practically writes itself.
Prediction: Guevara, Sting and Allin defeat Andrade-Hardy Family Office.
Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston
Chris Jericho's and Eddie Kingston's feud may have started over how Santana and Ortiz were used within The Inner Circle, but it has developed into a personal rivalry that will culminate in a match at Sunday's PPV.
While both men are known for their mic skills, Kingston and Jericho could not be more different. They have both had long careers in the same business but followed contrasting paths.
Jericho has headlined huge shows with the biggest companies in the world for the past 20 years. Kingston, on the other hand, was an indy mainstay before signing with AEW.
While logic might dictate a Jericho victory, the more satisfying outcome would be Kingston scoring the win. That way he can prove that he is capable of beating a former world champion and prove to himself that he deserves to be where he is.
Part of Kingston's charm is his everyman quality, which connects to him to the rest of us. If he beats a huge star like The Demo God, the crowd will feel like it won too.
Prediction: Kingston defeats Jericho.
Face of the Revolution Ladder Match
Lee, Hobbs, Wardlow, Starks and Cassidy have already earned their places in the Face of the Revolution ladder match, but there is one more open spot. It will either be Buddy Matthews or Pac who fills it.
This is quite possibly the card's hardest match to predict because every competitor makes sense to win from a certain perspective. However, some make slightly more sense than others.
Hobbs and Starks will work together for a little while, but at some point, they are going to have to decide which one of them gets to climb the ladder. That is what will lead to their downfall.
Wardlow has been building a lot of momentum lately, but his big moment will come when he turns on and defeats MJF. He doesn't need this victory to get there.
Cassidy will remain popular regardless of whether he wins, so that just leaves Lee and whoever fills the final spot. If AEW wants to position The Limitless One as a major player right out of the gate, giving him a victory in a ladder match is a great way to get him started.
Matthews and Pac would obviously benefit from the win too, but Lee makes more sense. He will chuck everyone over the top rope to create a few more GIFs fans can share online before he finally climbs up the ladder to claim victory.
Prediction: Keith Lee wins.
CM Punk vs. MJF
CM Punk and MJF have been giving stellar promos every week during the buildup to their showdown at Revolution, but the match is what matters most.
While they seem like polar opposites on the surface, MJF and Punk have more in common than it may appear. They both work well in main event situations because they know how to pace themselves and make the big moments stand out. They only go 100 mph when they need to.
They are also both confident in their abilities. MJF is the usual cocky heel, and Punk has long called himself the best in the world. Their only goal when they hit the ring is going to be to steal the show.
Punk has only suffered one defeat in AEW, and it came at the hands of MJF with Wardlow's help. This feels like his chance to get back his win so they can build toward a rubber match.
Prediction: CM Punk wins.