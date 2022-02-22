The Most Intriguing NFL Free Agents on the Market in 2022 Offseason

0 of 8

Butch Dill/Associated Press

NFL free agency is often a gamble. Teams are willing to dish out valuable cap dollars to land players with proven and sustained production, but they're also willing to bet big on those with untapped potential or upside.

These bets don't always pay immediate dividends. Last offseason, for example, the Tennessee Titans gave a five-year, $82.5 million contract to pass-rusher Bud Dupree, who was coming off a torn ACL. Dupree logged a mere three sacks in 11 games in 2021.

Sometimes they do, though. The Cincinnati Bengals made a four-year, $60 million bet on pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson, who had just one year of double-digit sack production on his resume. Hendrickson logged 14 sacks and made the Pro Bowl this past season.

This risk-reward nature of free agency is what keeps it at the forefront of the NFL offseason, and things will be no different when this year's market opens on March 16.

We know what players like Davante Adams, Terron Armstead and J.C. Jackson can provide. Players with unrealized potential, consistency or injury concerns or who are coming out of bad situations? Well, that's where things get interesting.

Below, you'll find eight intriguing players who are far from sure things but who will garner their fair share of headlines heading into the open market.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.