1 Player from Each MLB Team with the Biggest Bust Potential for 2022

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Atlanta: RHP Ian Anderson

2021 rWAR: 2.9

Anderson is already a postseason legend, yet he didn't come away from 2021 looking as strong as he did after 2020. Pretty much all of his peripheral metrics took a turn for the worse, with an especially alarming one being that he surrendered as many home runs (8) on his changeup as he did on his other pitches combined. That's not a good look for what's supposed to be his signature pitch.

Miami Marlins: RF Avisail Garcia

2021 rWAR: 2.9

The Marlins may yet add another impact hitter, but until then, it's up to Garcia to lift an offense that was pretty woeful in 2021. He'll do so if he has another 117 OPS+ and 29 more homers in him. However, he's still primarily a ground-ball hitter, and he seemingly overachieved on fly balls last season, so the likelihood of a step back in 2022 is on the high side.

New York Mets: RHP Max Scherzer

2021 rWAR: 5.9

At $43.3 million per year, Scherzer's deal with the Mets shattered baseball's previous record for average annual value. It'll be a good investment if he carries on as an annual Cy Young Award contender. But between his age (37) and the injury scares he had in 2019 and 2021, there are reasons to believe his acehood is on borrowed time.

Philadelphia Phillies: C J.T. Realmuto

2021 rWAR: 3.5

Realmuto has played at an All-Star-caliber level in each of the last five seasons, but he's past 30 now and starting to show some cracks. To wit, his ground-ball rate has been up in each of the last two campaigns, and he overachieved on fly balls last year. Looking a little closer, it could be difficult for him to repeat the weird cluster of home runs that he hit into the right-field corner in 2021.

Washington Nationals: RHP Josiah Gray

2021 rWAR: Minus-0.3

The Nationals consist of one unreproachable star and a bunch of guys they hope will pan out in 2022. Among the latter is Gray, who'll be out to improve on a disappointing first impression after arriving as a well-regarded prospect last July as part of the deal that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to Hollywood. That could happen, but it surely won't if he can't fix a fastball that opposing hitters tagged for a .620 slugging percentage.