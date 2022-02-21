Predicting the NFL's Most Surprising Cuts of the 2022 Offseason

0 of 8

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The NFL calendar hasn't officially turned to 2022 yet. But make no mistake: General managers all across the league are already living in the now.

And for many of them, the first order of business is to create cap space, whether it's to get a team into compliance with the salary cap or make room to re-sign players or potentially add free agents down the road.

There are multiple ways to create cap space, and one of the most-often used is to restructure contracts—converting salary into bonuses that can be spread out over the life of the deal. There will be a lot of that in the days and weeks to come.

But sometimes that isn't enough, and teams take the next step. A much more permanent one. They release players outright.

Now, there are some players with bloated contracts who are obvious candidates to be released. When that day comes, very few eyebrows are going to go up.

But there are some other players who could be shown the door and would leave more than a few jaws scraping the ground: Pro Bowl-caliber players who for whatever reason (age, recent performance, injury history, salary or some combination of them all) could soon find themselves caught in a salary-cap crunch.