NFL Stars Who Should Be on Trade Watch This Offseason

There will be no shortage of speculation regarding Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson this offseason. But among star signal-callers, the player most likely to be dealt remains Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans.

Watson wants out of Houston and is the subject of 22 civil complaints alleging sexual assault or sexual misconduct and 10 criminal complaints.

As Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported, new Texans head coach Lovie Smith thinks Watson's status will be clear by the end of the offseason:

"There are things that need to be taken care of before the football part comes into play. We're patient, we've waited an entire year and I just feel like this offseason, it'll come to an end and we'll get it solved and it'll be good for both parties, whatever that might be. There's no other answer to give right now except for that one, and we're going to try to get it resolved as soon as we possibly can. But we don't play tomorrow. We have a little bit of time, and we'll get it done."

Teams aren't going to offer the many assets it will take to land Watson until they are sure he'll return to the field.

If Watson's legal situation is resolved this offseason, however, he should be moved shortly thereafter. Texans general manager Nick Caserio has said a reconciliation between player and team is unlikely, and Houston paid Watson $10.5 million last season. That figure will balloon to $35 million in 2022.

If a deal is made, it will be a rare one. Before last year's trade deadline, multiple teams offered three first-rounders for Watson, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

No trade this offseason would come close to matching this one in terms of compensation.

Potential Destinations

It might be easier to list the teams that haven't been linked to Watson. But the Miami Dolphins are the only organization Watson has approved as a trade partner, per Pelissero, though the change from Brian Flores to new head coach Mike McDaniel may have altered that dynamic. The Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos also expressed interest before the trade deadline.

This week, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano reported the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings were looking at Watson, and Breer (via SI.com's Brandon Little) mentioned the Cleveland Browns.

Of that group, Philadelphia has three first-rounders in 2022, which could provide Houston with the quickest return on investment. And the Eagles, Dolphins and Browns have viable starting quarterbacks still on rookie contracts to offer the Texans as bridge options.