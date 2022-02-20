Biggest Potential Busts of the 2022 NFL Free-Agency Class

0 of 6

Gary McCullough/Associated Press

Before NFL teams splurge on notable free agents, suitors should reconsider offers for some of the bigger names.

While we cannot always predict a poor scheme fit for certain veterans, other free agents disappoint after new deals because they're often overvalued on the open market.

A three-time Pro Bowler or recent All-Pro may have already played through his best years, but the flashy names, especially at key positions, will get the benefit of the doubt.

A player's agent will try to negotiate the best deal possible for their client, but we're going to give teams the warning signs to keep an eye on this offseason.

Which veterans could command top-dollar salaries but may have a tough time delivering the production to match those deals? Based on recent performances, injury history and age, we'd avoid several free agents with strong bust potential.