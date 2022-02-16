Absurd NFL Trade Offers for NFL's Most Untouchable Stars in 2022

0 of 6

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Love is in the air. Sometimes an NFL team can fall hard for certain performers knowing full well they're unattainable.

To paraphrase the saintly Alanis Morissette, "It's like meeting the player of my dreams and then seeing his beautiful life [with another franchise]."

It's not ironic, though. It's unfortunate for those who are forced to face these elite talents on a regular basis.

Yet the daydreaming of having them on the team shouldn't stop. No one ever thought Tom Brady would play for anyone other than the New England Patriots. Granted, the G.O.A.T. left via free agency. But a general manager's job is to pursue every avenue to improve his team by inquiring about the availability of any player, even those considered untouchable.

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch took a shot only to be quickly rebuffed when he explored the possibility of trading for Tom Brady two years before the quarterback left the Northeast. The example epitomizes the "It never hurts to ask" approach.

The following players aren't going anywhere anytime soon. Still, it doesn't hurt to think about the possibilities of them playing elsewhere just in case their current franchise decides to do something drastic. Some may call this fantasy. Others will look at it as due diligence by potential suitors.