Super Bowl Prop Bets 2022: Odds, Box Score, Point Spread Betting Advice

Super Bowl Prop Bets 2022: Odds, Box Score, Point Spread Betting AdviceFebruary 13, 2022
Few may have seen the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams facing off in Super Bowl LVI. However, at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, that's exactly what will happen.
With the Lombardi Trophy on the line, the Bengals and Rams will bring their best. And both teams make for an intriguing matchup. Naturally, this leads to several fun wagering opportunities.
While some bettors prefer to place traditional wagers on the moneyline, over/under and point spread, others dig deeper and explore over/unders for the final box score. Yards, touchdowns, sacks and turnovers are all in play, and they can add a little spice to an already exciting contest.
Here we'll dive into some of our favorite box-score prop bets from DraftKings Sportsbook and take a look at how the game might unfold.
Super Bowl LVI
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
When: Sunday, February 13
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
TV and Live Stream: NBC and Peacock
Line and Over/Under: L.A. -4, 48.5
Moneyline: L.A. -190 (bet $190 to win $100), Cincinnati +160 (bet $100 to win $160)
Box-Score Props
Fewest Points Scored by 1 Team: Over/Under 19.5
When the box score is complete, will either the Bengals or the Rams have scored 19 or fewer points? It's possible, as the Bengals scored exactly 19 points in their divisional-round win over the Tennessee Titans.
However, it feels unlikely. With players like Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford, Ja'Marr Chase and Cooper Kupp in the game, there's a lot of offensive firepower. Los Angeles and Cincinnati were tied for seventh in the NFL with 460 points scored in the regular season. They each averaged 27.6 points per game.
While this game may not become a full-on shootout, expect both teams to reach the 20-point mark by the end. Take the over here.
Matthew Stafford Passing Yards: Over/Under 284.5
Here's another over we like for Sunday's game. If the Rams are going to win, they are going to have to outpace the Bengals on the scoreboard. Expect them to do that by leaning on Stafford and the passing game instead of their 25th-ranked rushing attack.
Make no mistake, Cam Akers, Sony Michel and the ground game will be a factor. In crunch time, however, Los Angeles will rely on what got it to this point: the passing game.
Unless Stafford melts down, he should have ample opportunity to hit the over. The Bengals defense is good at making game-changing plays—it has seven takeaways in the postseason—but it's not a shutdown unit.
Cincinnati ranked 26th in passing yards allowed during the regular season.
Aaron Donald Sacks: Over/Under 0.5
Will star Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald record a full sack Sunday? It feels likely, but it's far from a shoo-in. Donald had 12.5 sacks in the regular season but has 1.5 in the postseason and two in his past five games.
However, the Rams are going to get to Burrow. The Bengals line is suspect and has struggled with interior pressure. Burrow was sacked nine times against the Titans—who, like L.A. can pressure with the four-man rush—and a league-high 51 times in the regular season.
The only question is whether Donald will be one of the Rams defenders who brings down Burrow. Our guess is that on the biggest stage, he with show up in a big way and get his Super Bowl sack.
Key to the Game
I've gone back and forth on this game after picking Cincinnati initially. I'm now leaning toward Los Angeles. The key is its pass rush, led by Donald, Leonard Floyd and Von Miller.
"Aaron Donald is one of one. He's one of the best football players to play the game," San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle told Paulina Dedaj of Fox News. "He just makes everyone's lives around him easier because you have to double-team him and you're going to get one-on-one's on the edges with Floyd and Von Miller."
It's hard to bet against Burrow in a big game, but after re-watching several of his 2021 games, it feels like the Rams will be a problem. The Bengals quarterback is not at his best when opponents can pressure with their front four and Chase isn't running wide-open.
Cincinnati's Week 9 loss to the Cleveland Browns is perhaps the best example of this. Cornerback Denzel Ward did an excellent job of shadowing Chase (six catches, 49 yards) in that game, while Cleveland regularly harassed Burrow with a four-man rush. The result was a 28-of-40 outing with 282 yards, two interceptions, five sacks and a 69.0 passer rating.
Burrow may not be quite this bad against Los Angeles, but the Rams have the personnel to make things arduous. If Ramsey can contain Chase, Burrow could be in for a long day.
Don't expect a blowout, though. The Bengals are too scrappy and too determined to fall behind early and stay there. As it did against the Kansas City Chiefs twice this season, Cincinnati will battle back in the second half to make it close.
Expect the Bengals to cover but for a big Rams defensive stop to prevent Evan McPherson from hitting another postseason game-winner.
Prediction: Los Angeles 33, Cincinnati 30
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).
21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.