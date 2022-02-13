Super Bowl Prop Bets 2022: Odds, Box Score, Point Spread Betting Advice

2 of 3

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Fewest Points Scored by 1 Team: Over/Under 19.5

When the box score is complete, will either the Bengals or the Rams have scored 19 or fewer points? It's possible, as the Bengals scored exactly 19 points in their divisional-round win over the Tennessee Titans.

However, it feels unlikely. With players like Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford, Ja'Marr Chase and Cooper Kupp in the game, there's a lot of offensive firepower. Los Angeles and Cincinnati were tied for seventh in the NFL with 460 points scored in the regular season. They each averaged 27.6 points per game.

While this game may not become a full-on shootout, expect both teams to reach the 20-point mark by the end. Take the over here.

Matthew Stafford Passing Yards: Over/Under 284.5

Here's another over we like for Sunday's game. If the Rams are going to win, they are going to have to outpace the Bengals on the scoreboard. Expect them to do that by leaning on Stafford and the passing game instead of their 25th-ranked rushing attack.

Make no mistake, Cam Akers, Sony Michel and the ground game will be a factor. In crunch time, however, Los Angeles will rely on what got it to this point: the passing game.

Unless Stafford melts down, he should have ample opportunity to hit the over. The Bengals defense is good at making game-changing plays—it has seven takeaways in the postseason—but it's not a shutdown unit.

Cincinnati ranked 26th in passing yards allowed during the regular season.

Aaron Donald Sacks: Over/Under 0.5

Will star Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald record a full sack Sunday? It feels likely, but it's far from a shoo-in. Donald had 12.5 sacks in the regular season but has 1.5 in the postseason and two in his past five games.

However, the Rams are going to get to Burrow. The Bengals line is suspect and has struggled with interior pressure. Burrow was sacked nine times against the Titans—who, like L.A. can pressure with the four-man rush—and a league-high 51 times in the regular season.

The only question is whether Donald will be one of the Rams defenders who brings down Burrow. Our guess is that on the biggest stage, he with show up in a big way and get his Super Bowl sack.