Super Bowl 2022: Rams vs. Bengals Box Score and Stats Predictions

0 of 3

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams boasts some interesting master vs. understudy and veteran vs. fast-riser storylines at the center of the battle for the Lombardi Trophy.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was one of those Sean McVay understudies to fall off the tree and take root elsewhere, catapulting a perennial rebuilder into a contender. And Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will hope that his first postseason of playoff wins in 13 years as a pro isn't derailed by Joe Burrow, the apparent leader of the next generation of passers.

It's also a guarantee to offer up some great on-field action. Elite quarterback play does that, but so too do league-best weapons and strong defenses capable of carrying games in their own right.

Here are some predictions for the big game.